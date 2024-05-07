NY v. Trump trial resumes with witness testimony after Judge Merchan threatens Trump with jail time

Criminal defense attorney Jonna Spilbor joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the NY v. Trump trial and her take on the former president possibly getting jail time over gag order violations on Tuesday.

Spilbor argued that in the nearly dozen days of witness testimony since late April, the prosecution has not presented "one scintilla" of criminality.

"There has not been any criminality shown on the part of the district attorney's office," she said.

Spilbor went on to address Judge Juan Merchan's threat of jail time against Trump. Merchan has fined Trump $10,000 for repeatedly violating the judge's gag order, which prevents the former president from speaking publicly about witnesses in the case.

Merchan warned that further violations could result in jail time, but Spilbor argues that is never going to happen.

"I don't think this judge will do it. He's a joker of a judge," she said. "The gag order is completely unconstitutional...Jail is just logistically impossible, so this judge can just continue to threaten."