NY v. Trump trial resumes with witness testimony after Judge Merchan threatens Trump with jail time
Former President Trump's New York criminal trial resumes Tuesday with further testimony from witnesses for the prosecution. Trump is facing increased scrutiny from Judge Juan Merchan, who warned the former president this week that further gag order violations could result in jail time.
Criminal defense attorney Jonna Spilbor joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the NY v. Trump trial and her take on the former president possibly getting jail time over gag order violations on Tuesday.
Spilbor argued that in the nearly dozen days of witness testimony since late April, the prosecution has not presented "one scintilla" of criminality.
"There has not been any criminality shown on the part of the district attorney's office," she said.
Spilbor went on to address Judge Juan Merchan's threat of jail time against Trump. Merchan has fined Trump $10,000 for repeatedly violating the judge's gag order, which prevents the former president from speaking publicly about witnesses in the case.
Merchan warned that further violations could result in jail time, but Spilbor argues that is never going to happen.
"I don't think this judge will do it. He's a joker of a judge," she said. "The gag order is completely unconstitutional...Jail is just logistically impossible, so this judge can just continue to threaten."
Former President Trump is facing an unprecedented trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records.
Amid court proceedings, which entered their fourth week Monday, Trump has repeatedly complained that the trial has not only taken him off the campaign trail, but also away from his family.
One of Trump’s family members, his son, Eric Trump, has attended the trial. Eric Trump attended on April 30, where father and son were seen speaking in the court before proceedings kicked off that day.
Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, became a focal point of the trial when it first began, with Trump urging the court to let him leave Manhattan on May 17 to attend his son’s high school graduation in Florida. Presiding Judge Juan Merchan finally agreed to Trump attending the ceremony, despite initially resisting the request, citing the importance of being present each day for court.
The former president has also posted repeatedly on social media or spoken to the media about his family amid the trial, including lamenting that he couldn’t be with his wife, Melania Trump, on April 26 to celebrate her birthday.
“I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday,” Trump said last month outside the courtroom.
“It would be nice to be with her,” he added.
Trump has also posted a photo of him with three of his grandchildren during the trial.
The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case, while slamming the trial as a “scam” promoted by the Biden administration ahead of the 2024 election.
While President Biden visits pivotal swing states to make the case for his re-election, former President Trump is not as free to do so, given his demands to be in court for his criminal cases. The former president has also noted that he would rather be campaigning for the presidency than sitting in court.
However, it's unclear whether this is truly a disadvantage for Trump. The indictments against him have actually become a focal point in his campaign. They have often referred to the various criminal cases as “election interference” and accused Biden of trying to prevent him from campaigning.
Trump’s court cases also get significant media coverage, keeping him at the forefront of current events, even without being on the campaign trail.
Depending on the events that unfold during his day in court and how the public perceives them, especially in swing states, Trump may be able to make his case for the presidency from the courtroom.
Former President Trump’s trial marks another “historic step:” the New York Courts releasing daily transcripts of court proceedings.
Many Americans’ eyes are locked on the Trump trial, where the 45th president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The New York Courts announced earlier this month that it made the “historic step” of releasing daily court transcripts of the trial to the public, allowing people a close look at what happens behind the closed courtroom doors.
A certified transcript of each day’s proceeding will be posted online before the end of the next business day, the courts system has allowed. The transcripts of each day of the trial can be found on its website under the “People v Donald J. Trump.”
The Trump trial is not televised, and select reporters in the courtroom and in an overflow room are releasing details of the trial to the public.
First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George stated in a New York Courts’ press release that the “historic case” has created “unparalleled public interest,” prompting the release of the transcripts.
“I am pleased to join Chief Administrative Judge Zayas in announcing that the trial transcripts – providing a word-for-word account of the proceedings – will be posted daily on our website, giving the public ready access to the full, accurate court record. This will serve to enhance public understanding of the trial with minimum disruption to the courtroom proceedings,” St. George said.
The unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump resumes Tuesday morning after the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee was again held in contempt of court, fined, threatened with jail time for future gag order violations, and told he’ll be required to sit in the Manhattan courtroom for at least another two weeks.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The charges are related to alleged payments made to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must convince the jury that not only did Trump falsify the business records related to alleged hush money payments but that he did so in furtherance of another crime, conspiracy to promote or prevent election, which is a felony.
On their own, falsifying business records and conspiracy to promote or prevent election are misdemeanor charges.
Monday’s day in court began with Judge Juan Merchan ruling on remaining alleged gag order violations, and ruling, once again, that the former president violated that rule.
Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump before the trial began, ordering that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses with regard to their potential participation or about counsel in the case – other than Bragg – or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.
The judge on Monday fined Trump another $1,000 for a Truth Social post about the trial and said he will begin to "consider a jail sentence" for the former president should he violate the gag order again.
