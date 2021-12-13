Laura Ingraham: Dinosaur Democrats like Nancy Pelosi need to lumber away

Laura Ingraham commented on Democratic politicians who have been holding onto power for decades and said they put their party in peril by choosing the side of radical progressive "Squad" members on "Ingraham Angle" Monday.

Ingraham said Democrats are not prepared for their future: "A political party, like a company, … should always have a succession plan … Who could step in as the next CEO? … How about the next Speaker of the House or Senate Majority Leader? The Democrats have no such plan for their creaky leadership."

She went on to call out leaders who have been in politics, in her view, for far too long. "Americans know that these dinosaurs should be lumbering off into the sunset – at least Trump was only in Washington for 4 years."

She said Nancy Pelosi is "increasingly cantankerous" yet is slated to run for an 18th term in Congress. "Considering that Pelosi is essentially making all the important domestic policy decisions for the weak and ineffective Biden White House, I can’t say that I blame her. She has real power – whether or not she’s in the majority," Ingraham said.

INGRAHAM: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AND 'THE SQUAD' OVERPOWER NANCY PELOSI

"Consider [the Democrats'] leadership lineup: A faltering, debilitated 79-year-old president who’d be 83 at the start of his second term, … the uninspiring 82-year-old House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer … Chuck Schumer is the youngster at 71, but has been in congress since 1980, … then there are People like Jim Clyburn, who has been here for 28 years! And at age 81, he’s in no mood to give up power," Ingraham said.

After listing many of the long-standing politicians in the Democratic Party, Ingraham said, "This is the party of the future? Sure, if your calendar is stuck on 1995."

According to Ingraham, the Democrats have made the choice to abandon their principles after a progressive wing entered Congress. "Afraid of the Squad’s primary challenges, they abandoned the middle at went way radical. The results for them politically are devastating."

The party, according to Ingraham, is facing a "difficult dilemma."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stick with Pelosi and Biden, and they’ll join the walking dead – with no future in politics. Go your own way, and you’ll be isolated, castigated, and hounded in your own home."

Ingraham cautioned, "You can’t build a national movement with a woke ideology that believes in open borders, business-killing regulations, high taxes, coddling criminals, gender-bending, racial fear-mongering, anti-American hatred, and unending COVID mandates."