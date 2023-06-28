LAURA INGRAHAM: The closer you are to the Bidens, the more likely you are to get rich

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President Biden's economic pitch to voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I've got my own definition of Bidenomics. It's an economic theory whereby the closer you are to the Biden family, the more likely you are to get rich. And exactly what part of Biden's economic record are we actually supposed to be celebrating tonight?

The Biden team thought that they could message away all their bad numbers, like the fact that our economic growth this year is going to be a pathetic 1.6% and next year it drops even lower to 1%, putting us at or below the rest of all the other member countries. Now, only could Biden call it restoring the American Dream when Americans are having to abandon their dream of owning a home — with home sales dropping over 20%.

Now remember, the one year that Biden did have strong growth, that was in 2021, was before the fallout of his inflationary spending and the anti-oil and gas policies actually took effect. Biden's performance today was, when you look at it, kind of the ultimate study in cynicism. To go to speak to a country where workers are suffering and scared and your plan is to keep the same economic team, the same economic policies that are going to produce the same pain to Americans? Your answer is to unveil a branding campaign using your own name?

A real president would see these numbers and heads would roll. He'd say that 1% growth is unacceptable. It's intolerable. A real president would convene leaders from both parties and likely conclude that, "Let's give Americans some tax relief. Let's change our trade policy," starting with that idiotic $800 de minimis, duty-free package giveaway to China and actually help American workers and small businesses for a change. Tell them, "Let's get America moving again. How do we do that?"