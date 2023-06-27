White House ridiculed for defending Biden's economic record as 'incredibly popular:' 'With who?'

Social media users questioned White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton’s assertion Tuesday that President Biden’s economic policies are "incredibly popular" as Americans start to "feel the impact" of his agenda.

During the White House press briefing, Dalton spoke about Biden’s upcoming speech on Wednesday where he is expected to tout the value of "Bidenomics" as part of his re-election campaign. Despite this framing, multiple reporters noted that the president has frequently received low approval ratings regarding the economy and asked how his speech would affect Americans’ opinions.

Dalton responded, "Well, what I would say is that the president's economic policies are incredibly popular. When you ask people what they think about investing in our roads, bridges and airports, what you - when you ask people what they think about educating and empowering workers, when you ask people about how they feel about reshoring, manufacturing jobs and investing in America, those things are incredibly popular."

"And we find that when we go out and we talk to people about it, they support Bidenomics. And so that's exactly what the president is going to be doing in Chicago tomorrow. That's exactly why we're talking to Americans about everything that he's doing to make sure that we grow the economy by growing the middle class and give people the support that they need to grow our economy for us," she added.

REPORTERS GRILL WHITE HOUSE ON BIDEN’S ECONOMIC RECORD: ‘IS IT ENOUGH?’

The claim that Biden’s economy was popular among Americans was challenged and ridiculed on Twitter.

"With who?" author Matt Margolis asked.

Media commentator Mitch Roschelle remarked, "Government spending on infrastructure projects that haven’t happened are NOT popular and how exactly does this help the middle class when we already have a shortage of construction workers?"

"Biden spokeswoman Olivia Dalton just said, ‘Biden's economic policies are incredibly popular!’ No they're not. Democrats are only good at one thing...lying with a straight face," actress Pamela Hensley wrote.

"Like 26 straight months of negative real weekly wage growth???" economist Tony Sanders declared.

During the press conference, Dalton also boasted about Biden’s agenda, claiming that Americans are "starting to feel the impact" in the economy.

"Well, look, I just said that we're just starting to feel the impact of the president's economic agenda over the last couple of years," Dalton said.

Twitchy's Doug Powers tweeted, "No, we’ve been feeling it for over two years, hence a presidential rating that falls somewhere between 3rd degree burns and genital warts on the approval chart."

"Thinking that if your economic agenda takes 2.5 years to be felt, then that agenda is a failure," RedState writer Bonchie commented.

"Meaningful and expensive," Fox News contributor Liz Peek remarked.

JEAN-PIERRE CLAIMS ‘AMERICANS FEEL BETTER’ ABOUT FINANCES UNDER BIDEN: ‘WHAT WORLD IS SHE LIVING IN?’

Dalton also responded to a reporter’s question that about how Americans believe former President Donald Trump did a better job on the economy than Biden is now.

"Well, what I would say to you is look at where we were when we came into office," Dalton responded. "After 4 years of Donald Trump unemployment was over 6%, and today we are standing here at a time where unemployment is at historic lows."

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre similarly claimed that "Americans feel better about their personal finances" under President Biden.