Radiohead blasts ICE for using their song in video mourning victims of migrant crime, demand it be taken down

English rock band Radiohead told ICE to "go f--- yourselves" on Friday after one of their songs had been used in a video mourning the victims of illegal immigrant crime.

Radiohead issued a public statement to multiple news outlets condemning the use of their song "Let Down" in a pro-ICE video, one of multiple recent incidents of artists objecting to their music being used in pro-ICE videos.

"We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight. Also, go f--- yourselves… Radiohead," the band said, according to NBC News and other news outlets.

The video ICE released showed portrait photos of numerous victims of alleged illegal immigrant violence as a choral rendition of the song "Let Down" plays.

"Thousands of American families have been torn apart because of criminal illegal alien violence," the agency wrote in a tweet as a caption to the video. "American citizens raped and murdered by those who have no right to be in our country. This is who we fight for. This is our why."

DHS deputy assistant secretary Lauren Bis did not say whether the agency would honor the request to remove the video, but instead told Fox News Digital and other news outlets, "We fight for the Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Katie Abraham and countless other American victims of illegal alien crime. Where is the compassion for the mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters of Americans who have been brutally raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens?"

This is not the only incident in which Radiohead has objected to the use of their music for a political video.

In early February, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and film director Paul Thomas Anderson requested that the "Melania" documentary remove a song they asserted was used without Greenwood's permission.

A statement from Greenwood's representative claimed that the film used his song "Barbara Rose" without consulting Greenwood.

"It has come to our attention that a piece of music from 'Phantom Thread' has been used in the ‘Melania‘ documentary," the statement to Variety said. "While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result, Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary."

Fox News Digital contacted ICE and Radiohead and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.