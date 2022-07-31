Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China home sales drop in July, exposing fragile market

China's housing market measured a drop from month to month

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Rep. Burchett: DC must stand up to China Video

Rep. Burchett: DC must stand up to China

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., urges for the need for D.C. politicians to be tough against China as talks continue for Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The housing market in China has recorded a sharp drop-off in home sales throughout July as underlying economic troubles make themselves more apparent.

Sales dropped 39.7% in July from the same period last year, marking a roughly $77.6 billion — or 523.14 billion yuan — decline. Just from June to July saw a drop of 28.6%, which ended a two-month rally.

Apartment sales had increased in May and June over the previous months, but July largely blunted those gains, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

"China's economy has been slowing for quite some time," Craig Singleton, a fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, previously told Fox News Digital. "What we're witnessing now is a rapid economic slowdown."

GEN. KELLOGG: IT'S TIME TO PUSH BACK ON CHINA

Singleton argues that while COVID-19 has played a part in the initial troubles, China’s recovery slowdown has resulted from "deeper structural, systemic problems."

An aerial view shows the construction site of the new campus of New York University, NYU Shanghai, in Shanghai, China, Feb. 16, 2022.

An aerial view shows the construction site of the new campus of New York University, NYU Shanghai, in Shanghai, China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Fang Zhe/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"One of them happens to be … China's hyper-leveraged property market by some conservative estimates," he said. "China's property sector makes up 30% of Chinese GDP, so even small deviations in that market can have outsized impact on China's broader global domestic product and its broader growth."

CHINA ANNOUNCES LIVE-FIRE NAVAL EXERCISES AHEAD OF POSSIBLE PELOSI TAIWAN VISIT

The Chinese real estate market saw a sales boom driven by debt-funded building projects that sold homes before they were built. The lack of completed projects led to protests from angry would-be homebuyers who refused to pay their mortgages. 

FILE - Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Nov. 7, 2021.

FILE - Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Nov. 7, 2021. (Reuters/David Kirton)

Hundreds of buyers from roughly 320 projects across the country as of July 29 have refused to pay their mortgages. Those prospective buyers have turned instead to buy second-hand homes or newly built state-owned homes, which can come at a cheaper cost. 

Even cutting interest rates and down payments or outright offering cash subsidies haven’t helped prompt enough activity to prop up the sagging housing market. Local authorities have considered offering full-on relief funds for cash-strapped developers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sector won’t stabilize if developers’ liquidity crunch is not relieved," said Song Hongwei, a research director of Tongce Research Institute.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 