Ingraham: Biden administration peddling propaganda on 'a regular basis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham blasted the Biden administration for talking points that she believed amounted to propaganda Monday,

"Everybody knows the Russians, like the Chinese, they're masters of propaganda," Ingraham said. "They used to use it to control their people by controlling the information flow. Yet sadly, in the United States, our current leadership releases its own share of propaganda on a regular basis."

"The Ingraham Angle" host raised White House press secretary Jen Psaki's framing of a meeting between National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome to address the communist country's ties with Russia, especially in lieu of the Ukraine assault.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ingraham criticized Psaki's summary saying, "The word the Biden team wants you to remember is 'intense,' as in Biden's National Security adviser had an intense meeting with a top Chinese diplomat."

Psaki had said, "It was an intense seven-hour session reflecting the gravity of the moment, and it was an opportunity to be very clear about what you've heard our national security adviser convey publicly, but more directly about what the consequences would be."

Russia asked China for financial assistance, and even, military equipment, according to U.S. officials. The White House has maintained that backfilling Russia would have consequences.

RUSSIA ASKED CHINA FOR MILITARY, ECONOMIC AID IN UKRAINE CONFLICT FOLLOWING INVASION

However, according to Ingraham, "China yawned."

"Now in Washington, when a high-level meeting fizzles and yields no deliverables … you send spokesman out to spin the atmospherics."

Ingraham went on to blast State Department spokesman Ned Price for his spin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Price said, "We have been very clear, both privately with Beijing, publicly with Beijing, that there would be consequences … We will not allow any country to compensate Russia."

"Nice try," Ingraham said. "None of these threats add up to anything other than a huge bluff."