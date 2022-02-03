AP reporter spars with State Department's Ned Price over allegation on Russia: 'This is Alex Jones territory'

State Department spokesperson Ned Price was pressed by a reporter Thursday on the evidence behind U.S. officials' belief that Russia intended to release an elaborate propaganda video on Ukraine in order to justify beginning a war.

The Pentagon said it had intelligence that Russia was planning to "stage a fake attack" in order to embolden support for a war with Ukraine. Associated Press reporter – Matt Lee – who covers the State Department, pressed Price for evidence to back up the allegation and said it could be "Alex Jones territory." Price quipped back, floating whether Lee has trust issues with the U.S. government's intelligence.

"The production of this propaganda video is one of a number of options that the Russian government is developing as a fake pretext to initiate and potentially justify military aggression against Ukraine," Price said.

"Well, that's quite a mouthful there," Lee said. "Well, you've made an allegation that they might do that. Have they actually done it?"

"What we know, Matt, is what ... I have just said. That they have engaged in this activity," Price responded.

"What activity?" Lee said, louder.

Price went on to say that it wasn't the first time "we have made these reports public."

Lee responded, "What report public?"

"You have shown no evidence to confirm that … What is the evidence? I mean, this is like ‘crisis actors,’ really? This is like Alex Jones territory you're getting into. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?" Lee continued.

Price then said that the information came from U.S. intelligence and was declassified.

"Okay, well, … where is it? Where is this information?"

Price responded by asking Lee if he would want a printed-out transcript of the briefing.

"That's not evidence, that's you saying it," Lee responded."I would like to see some proof that … shows that the Russians are doing that."

"I'm sorry, you don't like the content," Price responded. " I'm sorry you are doubting the information that is in the possession of the U.S. government."

Price's comment led to backlash on Twitter, with reporters pointing out that the AP reporter was just doing his job.

"We are trying to deter the Russians from moving forward with this type of activity. That is why we were making it public today. If the Russians don't go forward with this, that is not ipso facto an indication that they never had plans to do so," Price said.

"Then it's unprovable, my god," the reporter said.

Following the press briefing, Price released a statement saying, "The renowned [reporter Matt Lee] and I have had our fair share of sparring sessions, and I have the scars to prove it. Clearly, he’s no one’s dupe, and I’d never want to suggest otherwise. Nothing but respect for him, which I underscored in a call to him after the briefing."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had used a similar confrontation with a reporter who pressed for more evidence on what happened after an ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, and civilians were killed during a U.S. raid in Syria. The Biden administration said that Qurayshi detonated an explosive device.

Psaki then asked why the military's account is considered as potentially "not providing accurate information" while "ISIS is [considered as] providing accurate information."

The reporter responded, "But I mean, the U.S. has not always been straightforward about what happens with civilians," she said. "And I mean, that is a fact."

Recently, the Biden administration faced questions and criticism over the August 29 drone strike in Afghanistan that was meant to target a terrorist in connection with the Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members. The drone strike instead killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members, including seven children. Ahmadi, 37, was a longtime employee of an American humanitarian organization.