Published
Russian major general killed, Ukraine says: LIVE UPDATES

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued Tuesday after Ukraine claimed to have killed Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov (not to be confused with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the current Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation). U.S. lawmakers are pressing President Biden to ban oil from Russia.

Covered by: Tyler O'Neil, Lawrence Richard, Michael Lee and Fox News

Whistleblower says ‘no option for a possible victory' for Russia in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in unforeseen obstacles and challenges that make victory a near impossibility as casualties continue to mount amid crippling sanctions, according to a letter purportedly authored by a Russian intelligence analyst in one of Moscow's security agencies. 

"No one knew that there would be such a war, so no one prepared for such sanctions," the whistleblower said in a report. "It’s just that there is no option for a possible victory."

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Zelenskyy defiantly provides his location in Kyiv: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed not to leave Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, going so far as to reveal his location as Russian forces continue their assault on the city."

On Bankova Street," Zelenskyy said in a Monday social media post. "Not hiding, and I’m not afraid of anyone." Bankova Street is where the presidential offices are located.

The Ukrainian leader defiantly pointed his camera out the window from just across the street from his office, showing that it was nighttime in Kyiv.

Posted by Michael Lee

Ukraine’s Defense claims they have killed Russian military leader

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claims they "liquidated" a major leader in Russia's military.

"During the fighting near Kharkiv, Vitaly Gerasimov, a Russian military leader, major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia, was killed," the Ministry of Defense said.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

