Russian major general killed, Ukraine says: LIVE UPDATES

Whistleblower says ‘no option for a possible victory' for Russia in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in unforeseen obstacles and challenges that make victory a near impossibility as casualties continue to mount amid crippling sanctions, according to a letter purportedly authored by a Russian intelligence analyst in one of Moscow's security agencies.

"No one knew that there would be such a war, so no one prepared for such sanctions," the whistleblower said in a report. "It’s just that there is no option for a possible victory."