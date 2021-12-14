Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle."

The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.

"'Soon COVID will be behind us,' you’re thinking. … You can’t wait for the old normal to be back. We’re all looking forward to the end of shaming and recriminations."

Not so fast, Ingraham said.

She cautioned that the left is planning an end to private vehicular travel. "The trendy climate change thinking in Europe will come here, wrapped in a public health emergency. It’s just another attempt to foist new rules on you without your consent."

She raised remarks by Trudy Harrison, a member of U.K. Parliament, who recently said that private travel is an outdated system.

"The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) would be proud" of that agenda, Ingraham said. "[The left's] ultimate goal: limiting your ability to travel with convenience – when you want, where you want. This would mean the end to private car ownership as we’ve known it and loved it for decades. It’s the image of the middle-class American dream … that liberal elites have hated for a long time."

She said the fervor for government dependency existed before COVID-19, but Biden and his party intend to exploit it. Biden revealed this himself, she said, that he "wants to get as many cars off the road as possible" in order to fight climate change.

Biden said that taking "millions of automobiles off the road" would clean up the air and save oil. "This is not hyperbole. This is a fact. These are facts," he added.

"Politicians who are supporting this climate agenda must be beaten at the polls and beaten badly," Ingraham concluded.