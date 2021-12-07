Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

DeSantis vows no lockdowns or mandates in Florida as omicron variant hits the state

DeSantis says 'it's wrong' to 'impose Fauci-ism' in America

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Are media fueling omicron fear? Video

Are media fueling omicron fear?

Many unknowns remain on virus variant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he would not allow ‘Fauci-ism' to be imposed on Florida residents as he vowed no restrictions or mandates as officials identified a "presumptive case" of the omicron variant in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a Regeneron monoclonal antibody clinic in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a Regeneron monoclonal antibody clinic in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. ( Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In Florida, we won't let them lock ya down, we won't let them restrict you, we're not gonna let them impose mandates, we're not gonna let them close the schools," said DeSantis following a speech at a park in Oldsmar, located just west of Tampa.

DESANTIS PROPOSES BONUSES AND PAY RAISES FOR FLORIDA POLICE

"We are gonna protect your freedom to make your decisions," he said, noting that if residents in the state feel they need to lockdown "that is absolutely their decision in a free society."

"You don't impose Fauci-ism on the whole country or on a whole state. It's wrong" DeSantis added, touting Florida's low number of coronavirus cases.

A Florida department of health official said Tuesday that the state had discovered a "presumptive case" of the omicron strain.

"Since the pandemic’s beginning, the Department has conducted genomic sequencing and maintains surveillance of emerging variants in Florida," the official said. "As a result of these continuous and diligent efforts, the Department quickly identified a presumptive case of the Omicron variant in Florida."

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo)

DeSantis took aim at governors who are imposing restrictions on residents in certain states. "It's a free country, so when people are in bad environments – when you have states that don't know how to fight crime, when you have states that are locking people down, mandating them, doing a lot of stupid things – people look for greener pastures."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis welcomes Fox Nation Patriot Awards to the Sunshine State 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis welcomes Fox Nation Patriot Awards to the Sunshine State 

"This is something that you have to deal with," the governor said of COVID-19, asserting that a widespread lockdown will not help matters.

DeSantis' remarks were made during a speech announcing a 3-year plan to assist with flooding in Florida which includes a $270 million investment for 76 projects across the state.

Fox News' Matt Leach contributed to this report.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics