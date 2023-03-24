Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden admin is selling out its own country to China

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura Ingraham analyzes the threat of TikTok to American user data and asks why the Biden admin is protecting the social media giant on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham warns about the dangers of TikTok and how President Biden's administration is doing nothing to halt Americans' data collection by the Chinese Communist Party on "The Ingraham Angle."

JOE ROGAN SLAMS TIKTOK: ‘IT ENDS WITH CHINA HAVING ALL OF YOUR DATA’

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why hasn't Biden reversed course? First, because China owns Biden. Now, we know from Biden bank records that his family has made big money there, and Biden's team is doing everything in its power to suck up to China daily. At this point, there's literally nothing that the CCP can do that's going to push Biden off his super engagement mission. 

FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023. TikTok on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, rolled out updated rules and standards for content and users as it faces increasing pressure from Western authorities over concerns that material on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app could be used to push false information. The company released a reorganized set of community guidelines that include eight principles to guide content moderation decisions. 

FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023. TikTok on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, rolled out updated rules and standards for content and users as it faces increasing pressure from Western authorities over concerns that material on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app could be used to push false information. The company released a reorganized set of community guidelines that include eight principles to guide content moderation decisions.  ((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))

So why would Biden risk offending his benefactor over some stupid app? And the second reason the TikTok app is still in the Apple Store is China's army of high-paid lobbyists, consultants, law firms and even former congressman — they're crawling all over Capitol Hill flexing their muscle, and they're making their case. Now, these people are what Trump was referring to when he said drain the Swamp. 

They're fine with selling out their own country as long as that monthly retainer check doesn't bounce. And then there's the senior staff at TikTok itself. Now, they're even worse, refusing to answer simple questions about the persecution of religious minorities in China. 