LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden admin is selling out its own country to China

Laura Ingraham warns about the dangers of TikTok and how President Biden's administration is doing nothing to halt Americans' data collection by the Chinese Communist Party on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why hasn't Biden reversed course? First, because China owns Biden. Now, we know from Biden bank records that his family has made big money there, and Biden's team is doing everything in its power to suck up to China daily. At this point, there's literally nothing that the CCP can do that's going to push Biden off his super engagement mission.

So why would Biden risk offending his benefactor over some stupid app? And the second reason the TikTok app is still in the Apple Store is China's army of high-paid lobbyists, consultants, law firms and even former congressman — they're crawling all over Capitol Hill flexing their muscle, and they're making their case. Now, these people are what Trump was referring to when he said drain the Swamp.

They're fine with selling out their own country as long as that monthly retainer check doesn't bounce. And then there's the senior staff at TikTok itself. Now, they're even worse, refusing to answer simple questions about the persecution of religious minorities in China.