LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats

Laura Ingraham discussed how voters are shying away from Dems in growing numbers and how the GOP is gaining in popularity as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: NEITHER BIDEN NOR FETTERMAN IS CAPABLE OF SERVING

LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh. Have you checked this out? The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats. It's so sad. A New York Times poll has Trump edging Biden 45 to 44 among likely voters. And that's the key metric. Now, remember, this is even with Biden, this horror show economy, a one point lead for the former president is stunning. Now, think of the near nonstop negative coverage Trump's given by the regime media.

So I'm thinking to myself today, imagine what this poll might look like if the press were even a smidge fair. And other New York Times polling data spells doom for the Democrats as well. In the generic ballot, Republicans now hold a four point lead over Democrats. That's a five point swing toward the GOP since September. It's devastating and perhaps most significant. There's a lot of significant stuff in this poll. The biggest shift came from women who identified as independent voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: