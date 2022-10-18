Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats

Ingraham talks how voters are rallying behind GOP

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Red Wave Rising Video

Angle: Red Wave Rising

Laura Ingraham highlights how voters are rallying behind the GOP in growing numbers as midterms approach on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed how voters are shying away from Dems in growing numbers and how the GOP is gaining in popularity as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: NEITHER BIDEN NOR FETTERMAN IS CAPABLE OF SERVING

LAURA INGRAHAM: Oh. Have you checked this out? The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats. It's so sad. A New York Times poll has Trump edging Biden 45 to 44 among likely voters. And that's the key metric. Now, remember, this is even with Biden, this horror show economy, a one point lead for the former president is stunning. Now, think of the near nonstop negative coverage Trump's given by the regime media. 

Donald Trump's rental property is now priced much closer to its St. Martin peers.

Donald Trump's rental property is now priced much closer to its St. Martin peers. (Reuters)

So I'm thinking to myself today, imagine what this poll might look like if the press were even a smidge fair. And other New York Times polling data spells doom for the Democrats as well. In the generic ballot, Republicans now hold a four point lead over Democrats. That's a five point swing toward the GOP since September. It's devastating and perhaps most significant. There's a lot of significant stuff in this poll. The biggest shift came from women who identified as independent voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Red Wave Rising Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.