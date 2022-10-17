Huge majority of voters dissatisfied with state of the country, want to ditch Biden, Trump: Poll

Overwhelming majorities of Americans are disappointed with the state of the country and want Republicans and Democrats to leave Donald Trump and President Joe Biden behind, according to a Monday poll.

Overall, 70% of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the state of the U.S. with respect to their rights and freedoms. Meanwhile, 70% also say they hope Trump does not run for office in 2024, and another 70% majority says the same for Biden.

Within their parties, 57% of Republicans want Trump to run again, while 52% of Democrats want Biden to run.

When it comes to the issues, Republicans hold a slight lead over Democrats, according to the poll. Voters say they trust Republicans to better handle crime, the economy, immigration and foreign policy, but voters also favor Democrats on abortion policy and healthcare. Voters are split when it comes to who to trust on gun policy, however, with 34% favoring Democrats, 35% favoring Republicans, and 22% saying neither.

The Monday poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research surveyed 1,121 adults over landlines and cellphones from October 6-10. Of those surveyed, 961 said they were registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

The poll echoes results from a Sunday Fox News poll finding that just one-third of registered voters say they would re-elect Biden in 2024. Experts say the poll shows just how desperate Democratic voters are for a new candidate in the next presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to have a lower approval rating than Biden in the AP poll, sitting at 38%. The poll had Biden at 46%.

Meanwhile, a Monday poll from The New York Times put Biden's approval rating at a grim 39%, slipping below the 40 mark for the first time since his boost of support in August.

The poll also showed encouraging numbers for Republicans heading into the midterm elections, with 49% of voters saying they were more likely to vote for a Republican candidate on Election Day, compared to 45% who leaned toward Democrats.