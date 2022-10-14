LAURA INGRAHAM: Neither Biden nor Fetterman is capable of serving

Laura Ingraham questioned whether Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman or even the president himself are adept to be in office Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If you're thinking, let's say, of putting an addition on your house, maybe renovating your kitchen, would you trust John Fetterman to review the bids and negotiate with the builders? And for that matter, would you trust Joe Biden to hire the best team to get the job done?

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE INCAPABLE OF ADMITTING THEY HAVE A PROBLEM

Now, if the answer to those questions is no, and I imagine it is for most of you, then neither man is really capable of serving as a U.S. senator or the U.S. president, at least not without a lot of people making decisions for him, protecting him from scrutiny and hiding the truth from the voters. And of course, this is exactly what's happening in both cases.

