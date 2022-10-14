Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Neither Biden nor Fetterman is capable of serving

Laura Ingraham asks if Americans would even trust them to hire contractors for a home addition

It is disgraceful for men in positions of power to hide behind a phony victim status. And it’s equally disgraceful to stonewall and defame those asking legitimate questions about their ability to serve. 

Laura Ingraham questioned whether Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman or even the president himself are adept to be in office Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If you're thinking, let's say, of putting an addition on your house, maybe renovating your kitchen, would you trust John Fetterman to review the bids and negotiate with the builders? And for that matter, would you trust Joe Biden to hire the best team to get the job done? 

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE INCAPABLE OF ADMITTING THEY HAVE A PROBLEM

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, accompanied by Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., speaks in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, accompanied by Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., speaks in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) (The Associated Press)

Now, if the answer to those questions is no, and I imagine it is for most of you, then neither man is really capable of serving as a U.S. senator or the U.S. president, at least not without a lot of people making decisions for him, protecting him from scrutiny and hiding the truth from the voters. And of course, this is exactly what's happening in both cases. 

