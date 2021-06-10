Lara Trump rips Kamala Harris for 'absolute disaster' interview on border crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Guatemala this week to discuss the root cause of immigration but has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand. She told NBC's Lester Holt in an interview that "we’re going to the border. We have been to the border." But Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor and former Trump 2020 senior campaign advisor, says the vice president won't visit because it would draw more attention to the crisis.

KAMALA HARRIS PROVES ‘TIME AND TIME AGAIN’ SHE'S NOT FIT TO HANDLE BORDER CRISIS: AZ SHERIFF

LARA TRUMP: This is what happens when you have a border czar who is closing in on 80 days since she has been tasked with addressing this problem, has yet to go to the southern border. That interview was an absolute disaster. What an embarrassment. "I haven't been to Europe." Are you kidding me? What does that have to do with anything? And "we have been to the border". Who? Who has been to the border between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the two people apparently in charge of the country. It is a ridiculous thing.

It's hard to believe that this woman was actually a prosecutor. She had to know she was going to be asked these questions. Then she so nonchalantly kind of tries to brush it off. This is a crisis. We have seen that in a year we have a 674 percent increase in people coming over our southern border. There were 180,000 apprehensions last month alone. Those are the people they caught. Think about all the people that came in. You show videos all the time, people just walking across this southern border with nobody there to stop them. It is ridiculous. Obviously, it is embarrassing for America that this is our vice president.

