Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kamala Harris proves 'time and time again' she's not fit to handle border crisis: AZ sheriff

Kamala Harris laughs off media pressure to visit the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
AZ sheriff slams Harris, says border crisis ‘not a laughing matter’Video

AZ sheriff slams Harris, says border crisis ‘not a laughing matter’

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris facing pressure from the media to visit the border

Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb slammed Kamala Harris for dodging press questions about the border crisis with laughter, saying the issue is "not a laughing matter" and that her response proves she's not the right person for the job, on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

HARRIS FALSELY CLAIMS ‘WE’VE BEEN TO THE BORDER' WHEN PRESSED ON LACK OF VISIT

SHERIFF MARK LAMB: Look, this is our Vice President who says to Lester [Holt], 'I don't even know what you're asking here.' Listen, Kamala, if you don't know what he's asking, then you're definitely not the right person for the job. 

And she keeps proving time and time again why she's not the right person for the job. This isn't an important issue for her. That's why she's not coming down. And we are left to only believe that this is exactly what they want. They want this chaos that is coming into this country. That's why they refuse to address it, and her in particular. And it's not a laughing matter. Shame on her…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Biden, Harris need to fix 'failed' border policies: AZ sheriffVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.