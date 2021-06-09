Kamala Harris proves 'time and time again' she's not fit to handle border crisis: AZ sheriff

Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb slammed Kamala Harris for dodging press questions about the border crisis with laughter, saying the issue is "not a laughing matter" and that her response proves she's not the right person for the job, on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

HARRIS FALSELY CLAIMS ‘WE’VE BEEN TO THE BORDER' WHEN PRESSED ON LACK OF VISIT

SHERIFF MARK LAMB: Look, this is our Vice President who says to Lester [Holt], 'I don't even know what you're asking here.' Listen, Kamala, if you don't know what he's asking, then you're definitely not the right person for the job.

And she keeps proving time and time again why she's not the right person for the job. This isn't an important issue for her. That's why she's not coming down. And we are left to only believe that this is exactly what they want. They want this chaos that is coming into this country. That's why they refuse to address it, and her in particular. And it's not a laughing matter. Shame on her…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW