Lara Logan: Big Tech showed its 'true colors' with support for Joe Biden

The donations by Big Tech executives to President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign were “strategic,” Fox Nation host Lara Logan said Wednesday.

“This was actually a plan that was thought out by Media Matters for America and many very powerful people within the Democratic establishment who wrote up their strategy in the wake of Trump’s election,” Logan told "Fox & Friends," saying Big Tech has shown its "true colors" with their treatment of President Trump.

As Trump was being inaugurated, Logan said left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America presented a plan to donors to “counter” the way Trump used Big Tech platforms to his advantage during his 2016 campaign.

“And, if you go back to President Obama’s exit interview from the White House ... He put his defeat down to two things: One was that the White working-class voters who voted him into power not once but twice did not vote Democrat in 2016. The other thing was Fox News and Big Tech. You know, and that really is something that they touted very successfully,” Logan said.

Furthermore, Logan noted that Media Matters for America, which scrutinizes right-leaning media outlets, has been working with Facebook.

“They have a hate agent’s list, reportedly, that includes people like Candace Owens. You know, who obviously is not White, and certainly not a White supremacist. So what – the only thing surprising about this is that people still expect Facebook and anybody else to not be biased. Because they have shown their true colors. And millions of Americans see it. But, we don’t have any alternatives. That’s the problem. People have nowhere else to go," she said.

TOP FACEBOOK, TWITTER EXECS DONATED TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Top executives at Facebook and Twitter donated tens of thousands of dollars to President-elect Joe Biden's campaign, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News reveal, as the social media platforms come under fire for limiting the circulation of reports surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

A Fox News review of FEC records shows that top executives at the social media companies made large donations to the Biden campaign, including several who gave the legal maximum of $2,800.

Fox News identified zero Facebook or Twitter executives who donated to Trump’s campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Logan argued that the American people "have watched an elected administration be subverted and undermined for more than four years."

“If there was somewhere else to go that could offer the same thing as Facebook, millions of people would have left it by now. Because they feel betrayed, ignored, silenced. There are so many things happening all over the country during the election that no one ever saw or heard about outside of social media. Because they were ignored and suppressed," she said.

"And people have lost track at this point of all the stories that Big Tech has suppressed."

To watch full episodes of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” and more, visit Fox Nation and sign up today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation today to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Brian Kilmeade, Tammy Bruce, Lawrence Jones, Nancy Grace and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Peter Hasson contributed to this report.