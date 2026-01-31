'Melania' film leaves premiere audience 'inspired' as producer slams media for years of unfair treatment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Melania Trump debuted a new documentary that offers a rare look at her life. Marc Beckman, the film’s producer and a senior advisor to the first lady, said audiences left the premiere "inspired."

The film premiered Thursday at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and follows the first lady through the 20 days of her life leading up to President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

Beckman, who has worked with Melania Trump for more than two decades, said the film highlights her independence and commitment to her family, business and the country.

"This story, it's unprecedented, it's groundbreaking. We never had access to this type of a film," Beckman said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

TRUMP, FIRST LADY SET FOR WASHINGTON TRUMP–KENNEDY CENTER PREMIERE OF ‘MELANIA’ AHEAD OF GLOBAL RELEASE

Beckman said audience members at the premiere told him the film challenged their long-held perceptions of the first lady. He added that the overall feeling in the room was that people were "inspired."

"They never thought that the first lady was this type of a person, so committed to her family, so devoted to her business, so committed to the country and becoming first lady of the United States of America again," he said.

DAVID MARCUS: WHY MELANIA AND HER FANS DESERVE HER SILVER SCREEN STAR TURN

Beckman criticized what he described as years of limited media coverage of Melania Trump and accused some outlets of overlooking her work.

"We have to, as people, stop thinking about, worrying about whether or not she's on the cover of Vogue magazine. They don't deserve her," he said.

"She's so above these magazines."

TRUMP SAYS MELANIA HAS BEEN 'MORE OUTSPOKEN' THIS TERM AT TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

This is the debut project for Melania Trump's production company, Muse Films. Amazon MGM Studios describes the film as "unprecedented access" to the days leading up to the president's second inauguration as told through the eyes of the first lady.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, the she won the Fox Nation "Patriot of the Year" award for her global children’s advocacy work. Last year, talks involving the first lady and Russian President Vladimir Putin helped reunite eight Ukrainian children with their families.

She also supported the "TAKE IT DOWN Act" – legislation focused on curbing online exploitation, including the spread of explicit images and sexual deepfakes shared without consent.