'Tastes like democracy': San Francisco bakery sells anti-ICE cookies

A San Francisco bakery’s popular new item is cookies condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and they are selling hundreds every day.

President Trump’s attempt to carry out his flagship campaign issue of deporting illegal immigrants has enraged liberals across the country. While this has sparked protests and online campaigns, one new form of protest is selling baked goods.

KTVU, based in the Bay Area of California, reported that Devil’s Teeth Bakery is selling popular cookies condemning ICE after the death of activist Alex Pretti amid the protests in Minnesota. The bakery owner claimed that they tend to sell about 300 a day for $3.50 apiece.

"I don’t think anybody should be murdered in broad daylight. I don’t think these anti-immigration sweeps should be happening," bakery owner Hilary Passman said to KTVU, appearing to refer to Pretti's death. "I just think it’s all pretty terrible."

Passman defended the cookies as a small, but meaningful way to protest.

"It’s important that I show my kids, even if it’s just making a cookie, you have to stand up for what you believe in," she said.

While there has been some backlash online, the bakery owner defended her choice to sell these baked goods.

"I don’t care, everyone’s allowed to have their opinions, and I’m allowed to have mine and mine is ‘f--- ICE,’" she said to KTVU.

Passman vowed to keep selling the cookies, "as long as ICE is killing people."

According to KTVU, Passman said 100% of the proceeds go to the Minnesota Community Action Network, a group of over 1,000 anti-poverty advocacy groups. KTVU noted that one happy customer, Whitney Spence, took a bite and said the cookie "tastes like democracy."

"I’m happy to support businesses that say ‘hey, you are harming the people of our community,'" the customer added.

Spence, noting the presence of many of the world’s most powerful businesses in the California Bay Area, called on them to step up.

"This is not how this country is supposed to be," Spence said. "We have some of the largest organizations, corporations out there [in the greater Bay Area]. What are they doing? They have incredible economic power."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.