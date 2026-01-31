Bill Maher fires back at Dave Chappelle's 'stupid' comments on free speech in US, slams celebrity activism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Bill Maher responded to comedian Dave Chappelle's remarks about him after the "Real Time" host called him out for downplaying free speech in America during his performance at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia in October.

On Friday's episode of "Real Time," Maher asserted that he "was right" to mock Chappelle for suggesting Saudi Arabia has freer speech than the United States, before expanding his critique to condemn celebrity activism more broadly.

"Dave Chappelle lashed out at me last month because I called him out for saying there was more free speech in Saudi Arabia than here. Well, I was right," Maher said. "What he said was stupid."

In Chappelle's latest Netflix special, "The Unstoppable," the comedian said he's "so f------ tired of [Maher's] little smug, cracker-a-- commentary" after being called out by the "Real Time" host.

According to The New York Times, Chappelle told an audience of about 6,000 people, "Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk , that you’ll get canceled. I don’t know if that’s true, but I’m gonna find out."

The Times reported that Chappelle was met with "whoops, cheers and applause" after telling the crowd, "It’s easier to talk here than it is in America."

In October, Maher called out Chappelle's comments on "Real Time" during a conversation with fellow comedian Louis C.K., who eventually performed at the Saudi comedy festival following his appearance on Maher's show.

"Dave Chappelle … was in the press today saying that you can speak more freely over here than in America," Maher told C.K.

The comedian let out a laugh and conceded, "I don't know if that's true."

"Oh, it's not true," Maher said.

He added that if Chappelle truly believed that Saudi Arabia had fewer restrictions on free speech than America, he should have tested that claim by doing a routine about the Prophet Muhammad.

Although "America has many problems," such as "free speech issues on both the left and right," the "Real Time" host argued on Friday that the U.S. is a far different place than Saudi Arabia regarding free speech.

"If you don't believe me, try opening a lesbian art gallery there. Or wearing a T-shirt that says Jesus is the one true God," he contended. "Ricky's right. Celebrities don't know about the real world."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chappelle for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Maher referenced comedian Ricky Gervais' viral speech at the 2020 Golden Globes in which he tore into the Hollywood elite for being completely out of touch with the realities of the everyday person. Gervais concluded his scathing monologue by warning the celebrities not to make any political or "woke" statements when accepting their awards.

"You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," Gervais previously declared. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Channeling that same energy, Maher tore into Democrats for propping up celebrities who he claimed are seen by people as "an arm of the Democratic Party, which they already suspect for lacking common sense."

He said that while he knows celebrities mean well in their activism, they should stick to what they know best and use their "extraordinary talents for the noble cause of bringing relief from the problems that ribbons and pins can't fix," mocking the trend of wearing pins and ribbons to signify solidarity with trending social justice issues.

"I know it's very important to you that you feel that you're making a difference. So let me assure you, you are. You're making independents vote Republican," he quipped.

