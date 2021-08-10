LA Times' 'Covering Kamala Harris' Instagram account inactive since May, dials back coverage

The Los Angeles Times has significantly dialed back its coverage of Vice President Harris after the California paper laid out the red carpet for the first female VP when she was sworn into office.

On January 20, the day of the Biden inauguration, the LA Times announced "Covering Kamala Harris," an entirely new section dedicated to Harris' "historic rise to the White House."

"Throughout the year, we’ll continue to add resources to our coverage with the goal of being the most comprehensive and authoritative news source as we chronicle Harris’ first year," the Times vowed.

That doesn't appear to be the case.

The Times' "Covering Kamala Harris" Instagram account, which has been described by critics as a "creepy fan shrine that a 12-year-old builds for a pop star," has not been updated since May 28, less than two weeks before her now-infamous interview with NBC's Lester Holt where she was grilled about not visiting the U.S. southern border.

A spokesperson for the Times acknowledged to Fox News that its specialty Instagram account has not posted on the page "very frequently" but did not provide a reason why.

The Times' "Covering Kamala Harris" webpage has become a time warp of sorts. As of Tuesday, only one article was published in August 2021 is prominently seen, and it's about Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff representing the US at the Paralympic Games.

Among the other "top stories" are ones from July 28 about her and President Biden's dip in the polls and from July 21 examining her laugh. A fourth one was an aggregated July 15 report from The Associated Press that was less about Harris and more about US/German relations, but the image still featured Harris standing behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In total, only 10 links prominently listed on the "Covering Kamala Harris" page were published in July, a sharp decrease from the 17 that were published in June.

One of the most prominent articles on the page titled "What Kamala Harris' unique American story means to Black and South Asian Americans," was published back in August 2020, when she was still a vice-presidential candidate.

A "Road to VP" section, which contains half a dozen articles from the 2020 election cycle, sits on top of more recent coverage of Harris.

The Times spokesperson defended its coverage of the VP by pointing to its White House reporter Noah Bierman, who was dubbed as the "lead reporter" on Harris and "files regularly and writes our Essential Politics newsletter twice a month."

However, Bierman's author page shows he hasn't had a byline since July 21, roughly three weeks ago.

The spokesperson did not respond directly to various inquiries, including whether the paper believes it is the "most comprehensive and authoritative news source" as it aimed to be in January and whether "resources" were ever added as the Times vowed at the time.