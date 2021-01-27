L.A. Times’ special Kamala Harris section called out by media critics: 'Blatant PR campaign'

The Los Angeles Times’ fawning coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris has been labeled "inappropriate and disappointing" by critics, some comparing it to the way state-run media would treat leaders in authoritarian nations.

The Times was ridiculed on social media after announcing it would launch "Covering Kamala Harris," a project described as "a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House" that is loaded with complementary content.

"Kamala Harris is all kinds of firsts: the first woman, a woman of color, Black woman, mixed-race woman and South Asian elected to national office. And then of course there are her California roots," the first Instagram caption stated.

Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson thinks the "Covering Kamala Harris" project is the latest example of mainstream media that mirrors state-run press in other countries.

"During the Obama years, conservatives joked about mainstream liberal 'state-run media' being a part of the Obama campaign and agenda. During the 2020 campaign, the mainstream media acted as advocate for and defender of the Biden campaign. Now we're back to the thrill running up media legs and the shameless pandering and promotion. The L.A. Times Instagram account and reportage idolizing a very flawed character like Kamala Harris once again shows that state-run media is a real thing," Jacobson told Fox News.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck agreed with the notion, joking that even staffers of the Chinese Communist Party’s in-house newspaper would be delighted by the coverage.

"Covering Kamala Harris" was first announced last week when the Los Angeles newspaper unveiled an Instagram account dedicated to Harris. As of Wednesday, the Instagram account had 13 posts praising Harris, featuring various photos and quotes. The project came under fire earlier this week when the Times explained the project on Twitter, which caught the eye of media watchdogs.

"The Los Angeles Times thinks it's engaging in journalism, but in reality, it's creating propaganda and becoming a state-run newspaper. The folks at China Daily would be proud, so perhaps the folks on the Harris beat could seek out a few pointers. Many will call this embarrassing, but we're long past this point with liberal legacy media," Houck told Fox News.

"They have zero shame whatsoever and genuinely believe in what they're doing as having zero conflict with holding the administration accountable. In actuality, this serves as only further proof that the liberal media don't really care about using their solemn, First Amendment responsibility to speak truth to power and represent all Americans," Houck continued.

"Instead, it's all about themselves and making their friends in power feel good about themselves."

The Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that the Times’ coverage if Harris is "just one more glowing example of the lapdog press treatment the new administration is getting" so far.

"It is one thing for the LA Times to profile Harris and follow her vice presidency closely. After all, she is a politician from California. But this blatant public relations campaign just can't be excused for any serious journalism outlet," McCall said, noting that the Times can’t be expected to cover her fairly going forward.

"Harris is a government official and should be covered and scrutinized as such. She is not a celebrity or an entertainment personality. This kind of adoring, advocacy and activist reporting is inappropriate and disappointing," McCall added.

"Now, the L.A. Times can never do any sort of story, good or bad, about Harris and have the least bit of credibility."