Ruthless podcast plays 'Veep or Veep' using quotes from Kamala Harris, fictional VP Selina Meyer

The conservative podcast "Ruthless" debuted a new game on Thursday called "Veep or Veep" involving quotes made by Vice President Kamala Harris and fictional VP Selina Meyer.

Hosts Josh Holmes and Comfortably Smug went head-to-head as they had to decipher if comments read by their colleague Michael Duncan were originally given by the real-life vice president or the one from the hit HBO comedy starring Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"This is gonna be so tough because honestly, they're indistinguishable in many, many, many ways," Holmes began.

The first statement, which Duncan prefaced was on the subject of smoking weed, was "I have. And I inhaled. It was a long time ago. I think that it gives a lot of people joy. And we need more joy in the world."

Smug kicked off the deliberation by recalling Harris' marijuana comments from the campaign trail on "The Breakfast Club" back in 2019 but also stressed that it "sounds exactly like something Selina Meyer would say on the show."

"My guess is Selina on that one," Smug said.

Holmes recalled that Harris "said a lot of crazy stuff" during her "Breakfast Club" appearance and was "working overtime" to try to convince people that "she was cool."

"I'm saying Kamala," Holmes declared.

Duncan noted that Holmes was "right" and that Harris' comment did come from "The Breakfast Club."

The second statement: "What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid. That's why we put them in dormitories."

Smug expressed confidence he had "heard" Harris say that comment before, something Holmes exclaimed he "can't believe," going with the HBO icon.

In the end, Smug was right.

"Isn't that insane?" Smug reacted.

"It does sound like something Selina Meyer would say, but no," Duncan said.

The third statement: "Every woman knows, a little bit, about the author Ayn Rand, that she learned from the worst boyfriend she ever had."

Holmes went with Harris because Ayn Rand was "a little intellectual" for Meyer while Smug went with Meyer since the comment is "way too witty" for Harris to have said. Smug was correct again.

The final statement: "The thing most people don't realize is that neediness is actually a form of strength. In many respects, it's the greatest form of strength because when you're needy, you make it clear what you need from others, and setting clear expectations for others is one of the most effective ways to assert power over them."

"That is so tough," Smug reacted. "Wow, that's a tough one. What a find."

Smug told his co-hosts that Selina Meyer was "power-hungry but ineffective," making the fake VP his answer. Holmes, conversely, chose to "make it interesting" by picking Harris. Smug was correct, winning three out of the four rounds.

"The one thing about the last statement is it reads and sounds like she's stalling for time, which is something Kamala Harris constantly does when she's trying to dig herself out of a hole," Duncan said.

"But it's also kind of the mission statement for the Dems," Smug responded. "They're like, you know, ‘Everyone’s getting quarantined, get your check, we'll tell you when you can get paid, we'll tell you when you can do whatever, we'll keep your shops closed, you know what I mean? It's like their mission statement!"

"Being dependent makes you independent," Duncan quipped.

"Selina Meyer actually laid out, as a faithful Democrat herself, laid out what the Biden agenda ultimately is," Holmes added.