Even liberal LA Times calls Kamala Harris ineffective in her role as vice president

The liberal Los Angeles Times said Vice President Kamala Harris has been ineffective in her role only five months after fawning over her so hard that the paper’s coverage was labeled "inappropriate and disappointing."

The L.A. paper was ridiculed on social media in January when it announced "Covering Kamala Harris," a project described as "a beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House" that was loaded with complimentary content.

A piece published Wednesday by staff writer Noah Bierman headlined, "Essential Politics: Failure of elections bill shows limits of Kamala Harris’ influence," shows what a difference five months can make.

REPUBLICANS BLOCK 'ROTTEN' ELECTION REFORM BILL IN SENATE AS VP HARRIS PRESIDES OVER DEBATE

Bierman noted there was "justifiable skepticism" when President Biden selected Harris to lead an effort to expand voting rights.

"Fast forward three weeks, and Democrats are where many thought they would be: nowhere. The Senate killed the House-passed ‘For the People Act’ on Tuesday, with Democrats lacking the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster," Bierman wrote. "As for Harris’ role, the takeaway was how little we saw of her. No dramatic trips to the Senate to court votes. No statements on how to find compromise. No known talks with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the sole Democratic holdout in supporting the bill."

The Times writer then took another shot at Harris, noting "her lack of any significant engagement in the Senate has not been a surprise" to anyone who has paid attention to her political career.

"She served only four years there, a good portion of that time running for president. Her best-known interaction with Manchin involved angering him, when she went on television in his home state earlier this year to push for an economic relief bill, and he publicly complained she hadn’t given him a heads-up," Bierman wrote.

LOS ANGELES TIMES MOCKED AFTER DEDICATING NEW BEAT TO CELEBRATING KAMALA HARRIS: ‘BLATANT HAGIOGRAPHY’

Bierman mentioned Harris seems to be "working on her Senate relationships" after hosting a bipartisan dinner, but he feels she lacks "influence when it comes to legislating in the modern Congress."

The piece is a far cry from early 2021 Times content surrounding Harris, when the paper even launched an Instagram account dedicated to the "historic rise" of the vice president.

"Kamala Harris is all kinds of firsts: the first woman, a woman of color, Black woman, mixed-race woman and South Asian elected to national office. And then of course there are her California roots," the first Instagram caption stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck joked at the time that even staffers of the Chinese Communist Party’s in-house newspaper would be delighted by the coverage.

"The Los Angeles Times thinks it's engaging in journalism, but in reality, it's creating propaganda and becoming a state-run newspaper. The folks at China Daily would be proud, so perhaps the folks on the Harris beat could seek out a few pointers. Many will call this embarrassing, but we're long past this point with liberal legacy media," Houck told Fox News.