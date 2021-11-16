Leo Terrell rips Kyle Rittenhouse prosecution for 'lying' to the jury: 'He's ignoring the facts'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped the Kyle Rittenhouse prosecution for "lying to the jury about the law," accusing him of "ignoring the facts" in the high-profile case. Terrell appeared on "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the trial, arguing the prosecution was misleading the jury about self-defense law before deliberations began and criticizing Kenosha County attorney Thomas Binger for pointing a rifle in startling display during closing arguments Monday.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS

LEO TERRELL: Yes, yes. It was foolishness. It was phony drama, Harris. This case is annoying because, again, what this prosecutor is doing, he's trying to dramatize the significance of this case. He's ignoring the facts. He's ignoring that he's making tactical mistakes. He's ignoring the law, and all the commentators on Fox have said it. We're all lawyers. He has lied to the jury about the law when he said, "You lose your right of self-defense when you bring a gun." That is a lie, Harris. I want to be clear: That is a lie... he doesn't have any problem lying to the jury.

