Kyle Rittenhouse judge getting unfairly criticized, hasn't committed reversible errors: Jonathan Turley

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Turley: Rittenhouse judge is 'idiosyncratic' but he's been treated unfairly

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case has gotten undue criticism during the trial.

Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial "idiosyncratic" on Wednesday but said the ire directed toward him was unfair on "America's Newsroom."

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS

JONATHAN TURLEY: i didn't like that moment, by the way, when [Judge Bruce Schroeder] allowed Rittennhouse to pull those names [of his final12 jurors]. That seemed to me more recreational than legal … He's more of an idiosyncratic judge in that sense. I think he's been treated unfairly. I think that his decisions for the most part have been right in the middle, right down the line. I don't expect that he's committed a reversable error on any of these issues, so I think he's gotten a lot of criticism for no reason. I don't particularly like having the defendant play that role. I prefer having the clerk do it.

Jonathan Turley: Self-defense will be at center of deliberations in Rittenhouse case Video

