Kristi Noem suspects 'completely inappropriate' Democratic senator 'wanted the scene'

While giving a briefing on federal efforts to restore peace in Los Angeles, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference Thursday became engulfed in a display some critics called "political theater" when a California Democratic lawmaker interrupted Noem's remarks.

After loudly speaking over Noem and approaching the podium where she was standing, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was escorted out of the room. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Padilla did not identify himself as a senator and was not wearing his Senate security pin.

Although the two later met in private where they spoke for about 15 minutes, Padilla later spoke to the media, claiming he was "forced to the ground."

Noem criticized Padilla's "absolutely ridiculous" statement, noting his behavior was "completely inappropriate" and "not becoming" of a public official.

"This man burst into a room, started advancing toward the podium, interrupting an opening statement, elevating his voice, [and] shouting questions. People tried to stop him from interrupting the press conference. He refused and continued to lunge towards the podium," Noem said Thursday on "The Story." "That is when he was removed from the room. The way that he acted was completely inappropriate."

After Padilla was removed from the room, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel began handcuffing the senator in the hallway, at which point he identified himself, and they ceased action, Noem told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum shortly after the incident.

A DHS spokesperson also said Padilla was told "repeatedly" to back away, and "did not comply" with officers’ commands.

"[Secret Service] thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately," the spokesperson said.

Although Noem says the pair were OK after their private conversation, she observed Padilla may have "wanted the scene", particularly in light of his comments to the media following the incident.

"If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California," Padilla told reporters Thursday. "We will hold this administration accountable."

After criticizing Padilla's comments, Noem told "The Story" she was "so sick of the politics" and urged opponents to "get over themselves and have the backs of law enforcement."

"I think the American people are sick of this kind of action. I think American people are tired of this. They just want the truth, and they just want to know what's happening, and that's what we were trying to provide," she said.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch and Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this story.