Fetterman issues 'DO' and 'DO NOT' list, doubling down on anti-violence message after calling out LA 'anarchy'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who recently called out the "anarchy and true chaos" that has occurred in Los Angeles, doubled down on his anti-violence message in a post on Wednesday that featured a "DO" and "DO NOT" list.

"WIN THE ARGUMENT," Fetterman's post on X reads, before the list, which indicates that people should not "loot," light "s[---] on fire," or "assault law enforcement," but that they should "protest peacefully," "organize to win elections," and "call out destructive behavior like this."

The tweet featured a photo of burning vehicles.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-PA., agreed with his Keystone State colleague.

"Well said, John," the Republican noted in a post on X.

Earlier this week, Fetterman declared in a tweet, "I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona agreed with Fetterman.

"I didn't have agreeing with Senator Fetterman on my bingo card today but he's not wrong," Gosar noted.