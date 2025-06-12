Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman issues 'DO' and 'DO NOT' list, doubling down on anti-violence message after calling out LA 'anarchy'

The Democrat's GOP colleague Sen. Dave McCormick agreed

Alex Nitzberg
DHS releases drone footage of rioters attacking vehicles in Los Angeles Video

DHS releases drone footage of rioters attacking vehicles in Los Angeles

The Department of Homeland Security released a video of protesters attacking vehicles during the Los Angeles riots this week.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who recently called out the "anarchy and true chaos" that has occurred in Los Angeles, doubled down on his anti-violence message in a post on Wednesday that featured a "DO" and "DO NOT" list.

"WIN THE ARGUMENT," Fetterman's post on X reads, before the list, which indicates that people should not "loot," light "s[---] on fire," or "assault law enforcement," but that they should "protest peacefully," "organize to win elections," and "call out destructive behavior like this." 

The tweet featured a photo of burning vehicles. 

FETTERMAN EMERGES AS DEMS' ‘VOICE OF REASON’ AS LA BURNS, CONSERVATIVES SAY

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Vehicles burn in Los Angeles

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is seen in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025; Right: Several cars burn on North Los Angeles street during clashes between protesters and police on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-PA., agreed with his Keystone State colleague.

"Well said, John," the Republican noted in a post on X.

FETTERMAN CALLS OUT ‘ANARCHY’ IN LA, NOTING THAT DEMS FORFEIT ‘MORAL HIGH GROUND’ BY FAILING TO DECRY VIOLENCE

John Fetterman and Dave McCormick face off in Senate forum Video

Earlier this week, Fetterman declared in a tweet, "I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona agreed with Fetterman.

NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS DETAIN ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS IN LOS ANGELES UNDER TRUMP'S ORDERS

Anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles clash with police Video

"I didn't have agreeing with Senator Fetterman on my bingo card today but he's not wrong," Gosar noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

