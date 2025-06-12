Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Los Angeles rioters delay hundreds of legal migrants from receiving citizenship: DHS

Roughly 300 legal migrants face citizenship delays as rioters shut down facilities

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
Published
'Perfectly legal' for predator drones to fly over anti-ICE riots in LA, expert says Video

'Perfectly legal' for predator drones to fly over anti-ICE riots in LA, expert says

Fox News contributor Brett Velicovich joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the use of predator drones to monitor violence amid the LA riots and the importance of President Donald Trump investing in drone advancements. 

FIRST ON FOX: Los Angeles rioters, who are ravaging the streets in protest of deporting illegal migrants, forced three Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) facilities in the LA area to shut down due to safety concerns, delaying nearly 300 legal migrants from receiving their hard-fought American citizenship. 

"Anti-ICE rioters are creating havoc and destroying the very communities they are purportedly advocating for," USCIS Spokesperson Matthew Tragesser told Fox News Digital. 

USCIS data obtained by Fox News Digital shows that 790 aliens had green card appointments canceled, 1,000 aliens had naturalization interviews canceled, and nearly 300 aliens who were scheduled were not able to attend their long-awaited naturalization ceremony. 

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

The naturalization ceremony is the final step in achieving what for many is a hard-fought journey to successfully immigrating legally into the U.S. For Green Card holders, there is typically a 5-year lawful permanent resident period required to achieve naturalization. 

Sources at USCIS tell Fox that legal migrants whose appointments and naturalization ceremonies will be delayed for roughly 30–45 days. 

U.S. National Guard troops walking by vehicle

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Rioters, who set cars ablaze, looted retailers, and covered police stations and streets with explicit graffiti have been protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) removal of illegal immigrants since June 6.

NEWSOM SAYS LOS ANGELES RIOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED, SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'TRAUMATIZING OUR COMMUNITIES'

President Donald Trump authorized roughly 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 US Marines over the weekend in an effort to stifle the riots. The deployment of federal troops was rebuked by Gavin Newsom, who filed a federal court motion to grant the state a temporary restraining order to restrict the deployment of military personnel. 

WALZ, HOCHUL, PRITZKER FACE OFF WITH CONGRESS AS NEWSOM BATTLES TRUMP

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, rejected Newsom’s request

Trump and Newsom

President Donald Trump in a side-by-side picture with Gov. Gavin Newsom.  (Getty Images)

President Trump told reporters at a bill signing ceremony Thursday that if he didn’t "bring the military in, Los Angeles would be burning down right now."

Secretary Noem will be hosting a press conference in Los Angeles at 140 PM eastern time to show her support for local and federal law enforcement.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

