Democrat senator forcibly removed after crashing DHS Secretary Noem's press conference

A California senator was quickly rushed away from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after he barged into her press conference addressing the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots.

After loudly speaking over Noem, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was pushed out of the room by authorities as they ordered him to put his hands up.

The incident happened shortly after Noem said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) "is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city."

Noem did not skip a beat, continuing her address without any reaction to the disruption.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to X to comment on Padilla's outburst, placing blame on the Trump administration for his temporary detainment.

"@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know," Newsom wrote in the post. "This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Fox News reporters at the scene said Padilla was temporarily detained by Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) personnel and Noem later met with him in a private room.

Less than 24 hours prior to the incident, Padilla was pulled out of the Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to fly home because of the riots.

He was slated to start at first base.