Democrat senator forcibly removed after crashing DHS Secretary Noem's press conference

California Gov. Newsom calls incident 'dictatorial' while blaming Trump administration for Padilla's detention

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
California senator barges in on Sec. Noem news conferece Video

California Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed by authorities after interruption at DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's news conference addressing LA riots. (Bill Melugin/Fox News)

A California senator was quickly rushed away from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after he barged into her press conference addressing the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots.

After loudly speaking over Noem, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was pushed out of the room by authorities as they ordered him to put his hands up.

Sen. Alex Padilla was seen near Sec. Noem's podium at the news conference.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

The incident happened shortly after Noem said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) "is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city."

Noem did not skip a beat, continuing her address without any reaction to the disruption.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was speaking about the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, California when the incident occurred. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEWSOM ‘ENCOURAGED’ LA RIOTS AS ICE ARRESTS VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to X to comment on Padilla's outburst, placing blame on the Trump administration for his temporary detainment.

"@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know," Newsom wrote in the post. "This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Fox News reporters at the scene said Padilla was temporarily detained by Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) personnel and Noem later met with him in a private room.

Less than 24 hours prior to the incident, Padilla was pulled out of the Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to fly home because of the riots.

He was slated to start at first base.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

