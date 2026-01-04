Kristi Noem delivers Trump's ultimatum to Venezuela's vice president following Maduro capture operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says President Trump's message to Venezuela's vice president is clear: "You can lead, or you can get out of the way."

"President Trump is done negotiating. He proved that a couple of days ago, that he is a man of action, that when someone is threatening the United States, he will defend it with every resource that we have, and he'll continue to do that," Noem told "Fox News Sunday."

"His conversations now with the vice president in Venezuela are very matter-of-fact and very clear: 'You can lead, or you can get out of the way because we're not going to allow you to continue to subvert our American influence and our need to have a free country like Venezuela to work with rather than to have dictators in place who perpetuate crimes and drug trafficking.'"

Noem's remarks came on the heels of the Trump administration's successful operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, a measure that garnered mixed reactions as Democrats and Republicans debated legality concerns and what the future might hold for the South American country.

The operation followed months-long efforts to halt alleged narco-terrorism schemes tied to the country, including strikes on suspected drug boats in Caribbean waters.

Noem cited the strikes as evidence of Trump's willingness to take action.

"The Coast Guard has been heavily involved in stopping a lot of this shadow fleet of oil that has been trafficking illegally to many of our enemies in other countries," she continued.

"And then we're continuing now to make sure that we have someone in place that we can work with in Venezuela that doesn't want to continue to kill our children and our grandchildren. That's what is so fantastic about working for this president."

U.S. military forces launched a large-scale military operation in Caracas, Venezuela , early Saturday, with special forces seizing Maduro and his wife in the process.

Maduro faces a 2020 indictment in the Southern District of New York, where he was transported to face prosecution.

Fox News' Jonathan Turley contributed to this report.