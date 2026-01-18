Kristi Noem chides CBS host for naming ICE agent involved in Renee Good shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem chided CBS News host Margaret Brennan on Sunday for naming the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good earlier this month during an interview.

Brennan asked Noem about Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Good in Minneapolis, and his injuries. Federal officials have said that when Good pulled forward in her vehicle toward the ICE officer, he acted in self-defense.

"Don't say his name. I mean, for heaven's sakes, we shouldn't have people continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8,000-percent increase in death threats against them," Noem told Brennan.

Brennan pushed back and said, "his name is public."

"I know, but that doesn't mean it should continue to be said. He got attacked with a car that was trying to take his life, and then people have attacked him and his family, and they are in jeopardy. And we have law enforcement officers every day who are getting death threats and getting attacked at their hotels, and they're getting ice thrown at them," Noem said.

Brennen asked the DHS secretary if she could elaborate on the ICE agent's status after the injury.

"Well, of course, no one condones violence against anyone, but here, CBS reported that he did have internal bleeding in the torso, but he was released that same day. So is he back at work?" Brennan asked.

The CBS host also asked if Ross received a three-day suspension, as per the required guidelines.

"We followed the exact same protocols that we always have for years as to investigations into these situations," Noem responded. "But I'm not going to talk about his medical records. I know that you know that in itself is his prerogative to discuss his health."

Brennan then asked if the ICE agent was being investigated or if there was going to be some protocol review following the shooting.

"We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration. The exact same policy that the Biden administration used," Noem responded. "The exact same review, so we haven't changed any of that."

Several Democratic lawmakers called for the impeachment of Noem following the shooting of Good and her department's response.

"ICE's reckless actions have taken a mother from three children, a partner from a wife and inflicted unfathomable pain on our community... We will not stop fighting until we achieve real justice and accountability. That must begin with impeaching Kristi Noem and ensuring no federal agent can act as a judge, jury and executioner on our streets. It must also include full and transparent investigation and legal action against ICE," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said on Wednesday.