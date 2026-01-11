Kristi Noem fires back at Dems amid impeachment threat over fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fired back at Democrats on Sunday amid an Illinois lawmaker's push to impeach her following a deadly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in Minneapolis last week.

"These law enforcement officers are trained to be in situations that are dangerous, and they rely on that training each and every day to make the right decisions," Noem said during "Sunday Morning Futures."

"That's what I'm so grateful for is that we have professionals that stepped up and took an oath to serve this country. The American people support them in that."

Noem also blasted Democrats for allegedly using the death of Renee Nicole Good — who was fatally shot by an ICE officer after accelerating a vehicle toward him last week — to divide the country and push an agenda she says would undermine freedoms and liberties.

CHAD WOLF, COOPER SMITH: MAYOR FREY, ICE IS NOT 'SOWING CHAOS.' YOU ARE. PLEASE RESIGN

"It's really, really horrific that we have elected officials that are using this as an opportunity to divide, using this to promote an agenda that fundamentally would take away our freedoms and our liberties in this country," she said.

"And Gov. Walz's corruption has been exposed," she continued, referencing the Minnesota fraud scandal that has also dominated recent headlines.

"He's being held accountable to it, so he's trying to divert the attention away from him and his failed leadership."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DEFEND ICE AGENT IN FATAL SHOOTING, SAY USE OF FORCE WAS JUSTIFIED

Noem added that the Trump administration will continue its work arresting and holding criminals to account.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced plans to impeach Noem last week, calling the Trump official an "incompetent leader" and a "disgrace to our democracy."

"I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing," Kelly said in a Jan. 7 press release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good," Kelly said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"From Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Secretary Noem is violating the Constitution while ruining — and ending — lives, and separating families. It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back."