Kristen Stewart calls entertainment industry a 'capitalist hell' that creates barriers for artists

Actress Kristen Stewart said the entertainment industry is a "capitalist hell" during an interview on Saturday, and said it hated women and "marginalized voices."

"We’re in a pivotal nexus, because I think we’re ready for a full system break. Do you know what I mean? I mean that across the board and also specific to the world that I live in, which is very exclusively the entertainment industry," Stewart said.

Stewart spoke to The New York Times' "The Interview," and said the entertainment industry was racist.

"We need to start sort of stealing our movies. I’m so appreciative of every union. Trust me, we would not survive without them. But some of the terms and some of the rules and some of the structures we’ve set up have created unbelievable barriers for artists to express themselves," Stewart said.

She argued the industry needed a workaround.

"I think having it be so impossible for people to tell stories, and having it be such an exclusive and rarified novel position to be in to find yourself doing so, is capitalist hell, and it hates women, and it hates marginalized voices, and it’s racist. I think we need to figure out a way to make it easier to speak to each other in cinematic terms. It’s too hard to make movies right now that aren’t blockbustery, whatever, proven equations," she said.

She said she wasn't sure what it meant, but said she hoped that the next movie she makes would be a smash hit, and she didn't want to make a dollar on it.

"It's just so difficult to make movies, it just doesn't need to be. I'm just trying to think of some sort of weird, like Marxist, Communist-like, situation that other people can definitely think, of course this psycho is saying that, but I think it's possible, especially in these kind of narrow and exclusive environments. I'm not talking about the world at large, but for us, the system has barred people and made it too difficult to be honest," Stewart argued.

During an interview in May, Stewart called out industry power players, highlighting the still limited opportunities for a handful of female filmmakers.

"[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it," the actress told the outlet. "It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, ‘OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.’"

Fox News' Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.