Sydney Sweeney shares Hollywood's disturbing beauty demand when she was 16 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney was once told to "fix" her face if she ever wanted to make it in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Variety, the 28-year-old actress — who is currently promoting her upcoming film, "Christy" — recalled a moment early in her career when she was advised to get Botox at just 16 years old.

"I have very strong eyebrow muscles," she told the outlet, recalling various auditions she attended as a teenager. "And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16! Or I’m in a casting, and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all.’"

SYDNEY SWEENEY CUTS OFF AMERICAN EAGLE QUESTIONS AS SHE DEBUTS JAW-DROPPING MOVIE TRANSFORMATION

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney opened up about navigating Hollywood both on and off the screen and explained how she tunes out criticism about her appearance.

"I am definitely a caged animal in a sense," she told the outlet, while describing her character — trailblazing boxer Christy Martin. "Acting is my ring. It’s where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

It's off the film set where Sweeney faces various challenges — including ongoing chatter about her body.

"I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t," she told the outlet. "So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’"

SYDNEY SWEENEY 'CASUALLY' DATING SCOOTER BRAUN AFTER ENDING ENGAGEMENT: REPORTS

"And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room," she added.

Sweeney recently turned heads when she arrived at the "Christy" premiere sporting a short bob haircut.

In an interview with Vogue , her hair team, colorist Jacob Schwartz and hairstylist Glen Coco, opened up about the transformation.

"Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to have a big hair moment for the red carpet to support her new movie, Christy," said Schwartz. "It felt like the perfect time to do something bold."

"This is a transformation," Coco added. "Christy has a lot of underlying tones of resilience, transformation, and power. Sydney herself transformed herself for this role, and I wanted to morph her into this updated version of herself in real life. Something new and fresh to close out the rest of the year."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The fresh haircut comes months after Sweeney called off her engagement to longtime partner, film producer Jonathan Davino, 41.

The "Euphoria" star revealed that she was single and no longer planning a wedding during an interview with The Times of London, ending months of speculation that she and Davino had split.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said.

Sweeney has since reportedly moved on to "casually" date Scooter Braun.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP