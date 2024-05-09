Kristen Stewart says Hollywood isn't as pro-female as it claims

"Twilight" star Kristen Stewart thinks Hollywood isn’t doing as much for women as it claims.

In a new interview with Porter Magazine, she called out industry power players, highlighting the still limited opportunities for a small handful of female filmmakers.

"[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it," she told the outlet. "It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, ‘OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.’"

She continued, "And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening."

Later in the interview, Stewart also noted a shift in how women are treated in the public eye.

"Even if we’re still emotionally violent towards women right now, it’s so much more passive aggressive… [Before] it was just so f--king straight up," the Oscar-nominee said.

Stewart also spoke about her plans to make her debut as a director, adapting the memoir "The Chronology of Water" by Lidia Yuknavitch.

"As an actor, I’m called upon to serve other people’s visions. You get greedy; it feels good to be called upon… even if you don’t love the thing," she said, reflecting on her career shift. "I think it’s nice that, as I’ve gotten older, I would much prefer to tailor my experiences to result-oriented goals, versus, just, ‘This is gonna feel good for me right now.’"

Earlier this year, Stewart told Variety she was putting acting on hold to focus on directing this passion project.

"I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else," she said. "Yeah, I will quit the f--king business. I won’t make a-f--king-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going," she stated.

The 34-year-old has struggled to get the film made since she first announced the project in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, but told Porter Magazine that she planned to shoot in Latvia.

"It’s a fledgling film culture there. Look, I’m all about the way we make movies here [in the U.S.], but I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can’t do that here," she explained.

The movie focuses on very heavy subjects, but Stewart thinks audiences will mostly be on board.

"My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch … but it’s gonna be a f--king thrill ride," she said.

Stewart continued, "And I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means," she laughs. "I think people would want to see that, but then … I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs."