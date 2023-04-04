Expand / Collapse search
Kid Rock shoots up Bud Light cans with rifle to protest Dylan Mulvaney partnership: 'F--- Bud Light'

'F--- Anheuser-Busch,' Rock said after shooting the beer cases

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
Kid Rock lights up Bud Light cases with rifle after beer company sponsors trans woman

Singer Kid Rock used several Bud Light cases for target practice on Monday, opening fire on them with a rifle in response to the news that beer maker Anheuser-Busch made a trans woman a Bud Light spokesperson.

Singer Kid Rock used several Bud Light cases for target practice on Monday, shooting them with a rifle in response to the news that beer maker Anheuser-Busch made a transgender woman a Bud Light spokesperson.

After destroying several dozen beers with some heavy firepower, the performer turned to the camera and declared "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch!"

Rock’s explosive statement happened after the beer company sent a pack of Bud Light to transgender woman and activist Dylan Mulvaney with her face on it over the weekend. The biological male has been celebrating "365 Days of Girlhood," marking each day up to a year, since undergoing her transition from male to female.

Kid Rock posts video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light in protest of the beer company naming a transgender influencer as one of its partners.

Kid Rock posts video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light in protest of the beer company naming a transgender influencer as one of its partners. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Fox News Digital reported that Anheuser-Busch "sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of ‘girlhood’ that Mulvaney recently reached. Mulvaney said the cans were her ‘most prized possession’ on Instagram with a post featuring ‘#budlightpartner.’"

The announcement that Mulvaney, a transgender woman who recently had surgery done on her face to make her appear more feminine, was named a partner for Bud Light, angered scores of users online.

Among them was Rock, who posted a video to social media of him using a rifle to rip through the cases of bear. 

At the outset of the video, Rock, who was standing outside wearing a white "MAGA" hat, turned toward the camera and said, "Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible. 

Kid Rock performs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kid Rock performs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. ( Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The camera then immediately panned to reveal Rock holding a rifle and taking aim at several Bud Light cases laid out on a table about fifteen yards in front of him. 

In an intense burst of gunfire, the musician tore through the beer cans, spraying foam and sparks everywhere. When he stopped firing, the table was drenched in beer and blue can fragments were strewn about.

The camera then panned back to Rock, who turned around, flipped the bird at the camera and said, "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch! Have a terrific day." The video ended with one last look at the beer can carnage he left. 

In less than 12 hours, Rock’s video had already received more than eight million views.

Dylan Mulvaney revealed on Saturday that Anheuser-Busch sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood."

Dylan Mulvaney revealed on Saturday that Anheuser-Busch sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood." (NowThis)

Anheuser-Busch has since responded to the backlash generated by making Mulvaney a Bud Light partner. In a statement to Fox News, the company explained, "Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points."

It added, "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

