Bud Light partners with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for March Madness: 'This isn't a parody'

Trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney was announced as the latest spokesperson for Bud Light in a pair of videos that were attacked on social media.

The trans activist revealed on Saturday that the beer company sent packs Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate the "365 Days of Girlhood" milestone Mulvaney recently reached.

"Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner," Mulvaney wrote on Instagram.

Another video featured Mulvaney in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign.

The announcement was met with backlash with Twitter users describing the ad campaign as another attempt to push gender propaganda.

Conservative commentator John Cardillo wrote, "Who the hell at @budlight thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson? Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics."

"Might genuinely be the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter joked, "@budlight: the groomer of beers."

"Message to conservative families from @budlight seems to be: We will encourage and even celebrate the erasure of men and women along with all the values you care about. They’ve gone totally woke. Will you ever spend your money with them now?" director Robby Starbuck tweeted.

"This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light," journalist Ian Miles Cheong similarly wrote.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "Is the Bud Light thing an April Fool's joke? I mean it is trash beer, but given the constituent demo of Bud Light drinkers, it seems like a terrible marketing thing."

Just days prior, Mulvaney also announced a partnership with the fashion design company Kate Spade.

"Celebrating the first say of spring with @katespadeny #katespadenypartner," Mulvaney wrote.

Mulvaney gained noteriaty after interviewing President Biden on transgender issuers in October. During the interview, Biden revealed that he does not believe states should ban "gender-affirming health care."

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that — as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong," Biden said.

Actress Drew Barrymore also interviewed Mulvaney which led to the actress kneeling and hugging Mulvaney in solidarity.