Drew Barrymore roasted for kneeling before trans woman Dylan Mulvaney: 'Such an insult'

Drew Barrymore was blasted on Twitter for literally kneeling "to a man" during an interview with noted trans TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday morning to discuss Mulvaney’s TikTok series "Days of Girlhood," which recently reached a year milestone. During the segment, they discussed combating "hatred" in their careers.

"It’s interesting because I look at someone like you and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you," Mulvaney remarked.

"Oh, please," Barrymore answered, kneeling in front of Mulvaney. "Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself."

The exchange led to a hug between the two as they continued the segment kneeling and sitting on the floor. This display was quickly attacked by Twitter users for the female Barrymore apparently debasing herself to the biologically male Mulvaney.

"Women are now getting on their hands and knees to show solidarity with a man who has lived as a woman for less than a year. Truly the sneakiest trick the patriarchy ever pulled," State Freedom Caucus Network comms director Greg Price commented.

YouTuber Oli London tweeted, "Why does Drew Barrymore Hate Women? By kneeling and bowing down to a MAN who Mocks Women- Drew is slapping every single woman in the face. Such an insult. #dylanmulvaney."

"Woody Harrelson was right. Fame has some very negative effects on the brain. Hot Takes: All Hell Breaks Loose After Drew Barrymore Prostrates Herself Before Trans ‘Woman'" RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse joked.

Radio host Jennifer Barreto-Leyva remarked, "This photo speaks volumes and not in a good way. Shame on you @DrewBarrymore."

Former BLM activist Xaviaer DuRousseau tweeted, "Does Drew Barrymore not realize that she is literally on her hands and knees for a man? The patriarchy wins again…"

"Male or female, none of these people in the video behave like adults, or more relevantly, people capable of self-government," Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow Inez Stepman wrote.

Mulvaney previously went viral in October after interviewing President Biden on transgender issues. Mulvaney questioned Biden on whether he believed that states had the right to "ban gender-affirming health care."

"I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that — as a moral question and as a legal question," Biden responded. "I just think it’s wrong."

The interview was slammed on social media for promoting gender transitions, as well as what many saw as a controversial figure. In a notable video, Mulvaney called for efforts to "normalize" women having "bulges" visible in their crotch area.

"Normalize the bulge," Mulvaney said. "We are normalizing the bulge. Woman can have bulges and that’s OK, we’re not going to stare at their crotches while they're wearing their little shopping shorts."