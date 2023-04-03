Bud Light says pact with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney helps ‘authentically connect with audiences’

Anheuser-Busch defended transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney appearing to be used as a Bud Light spokesperson after the beer maker celebrated "365 Days of Girlhood," saying the pact helps "authentically connect with audiences."

The trans activist revealed on Saturday that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood" that Mulvaney recently reached. Mulvaney said the cans were her "most prized possession" on Instagram with a post featuring "#budlightpartner." A video then featured Mulvaney in a bathtub drinking a Bud Light beer as part of the campaign.

The announcement was met with significant backlash, with Twitter users describing the ad campaign as another attempt to push gender propaganda, but the beer juggernaut believes the controversy is much ado about nothing.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News.

The statement came after many people mocked Bud Light over the partnership. Conservative commentator John Cardillo wrote, "Who the hell at @budlight thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson? Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics."

"Might genuinely be the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller remarked.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter joked, "@budlight: the groomer of beers."

Robby Starbuck tweeted, "Message to conservative families from @budlight seems to be: We will encourage and even celebrate the erasure of men and women along with all the values you care about. They’ve gone totally woke. Will you ever spend your money with them now?"

"This isn’t a parody. Dylan Mulvaney is now the face of Bud Light," journalist Ian Miles Cheong similarly wrote.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "Is the Bud Light thing an April Fool's joke? I mean it is trash beer, but given the constituent demo of Bud Light drinkers, it seems like a terrible marketing thing."

Mulvaney, who recently announced a partnership with the fashion design company Kate Spade, gained notoriety after interviewing President Biden on transgender issuers in October. During the interview, Biden revealed that he does not believe states should ban "gender-affirming health care."

Actress Drew Barrymore recently interviewed Mulvaney and was mocked for kneeling in front of the trans activist.