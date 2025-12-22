Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Kevin O'Leary warns China 'kicking our heinies' in AI race as regulatory roadblocks stall US

O'Leary Ventures chairman warns America faces years-long permitting delays while China builds within months

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Kevin O’Leary sounds alarm as China surges ahead on AI Video

Kevin O’Leary sounds alarm as China surges ahead on AI

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary responds to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski's controversial career advice, Gen Z's career challenges, the U.S.-China AI race and the economic outlook for 2026.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China is racing ahead of the U.S. in artificial intelligence (AI), bypassing regulatory roadblocks that O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary warns are leaving America dangerously behind.

"[China is] kicking our heinies in advancing AI," the "Shark Tank" investor warned Sunday. 

"The way they're doing it is they understand AI equals power. Power equals AI, and I mean electricity."

TRUMP'S GREEN LIGHT FOR NVIDIA SALES TO CHINA SPARKS ALARM ON CAPITOL HILL

Kevin O'Leary on the set of Shark Tank

Kevin O'Leary during an episode of "Shark Tank" from Oct. 8. O'Leary warned China is leaping ahead of the U.S. in the AI race. (Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

O'Leary told "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade that the U.S. rival has largely skipped regulatory roadblocks, such as years-long permitting that stalls domestic output in America.

"They don't have to deal with permitting," O'Leary said. 

"The supreme leader says, let's put down a 1.4 gig facility right here, build it in the next 11 months. We have to go through seven years of permitting in North America, so we're falling behind in just the capacity to compute. That's a huge issue."

TRUMP, MCCORMICK TO UNVEIL $90B ENERGY AND INNOVATION INVESTMENT IN PENNSYLVANIA

DeepSeek AI app seen on a smartphone screen with the Chinese flag in the background

The DeepSeek AI app appears on a smartphone screen in a photo taken at an undisclosed location. The Chinese flag is visible in the background. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

O'Leary, who has long sounded the alarm on China's push for dominance across several sectors, insisted it is imperative the U.S. fix its regulatory environment, warning that China will use its advantage for both economic and military dominance.

He also dismissed a prevalent unease with the rising technology, telling Kilmeade AI is simply the next innovation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Google executive details strategy to help power scientific research Video

"People are always concerned about change. And obviously, you could talk about color television, wiping out radio. It never happened…" he said.

"AI is just a tool. That's all it is."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue