Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky tornado survivor 'just thankful to be here' after losing home in deadly weekend storms

Over 70 people are dead and over 100 are missing, according to Gov. Andy Beshear

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Kentucky tornado survivor on deadly weekend storms: 'We are just thankful to be here and be alive' Video

Kentucky tornado survivor on deadly weekend storms: 'We are just thankful to be here and be alive'

Tornado survivor Janssen Lindsey joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the tragic weekend storms, calling it a 'whirlwind' as cleanup efforts continue.

Kentucky tornado survivor, Janssen Lindsey, lost her home over the weekend in the deadly storms that ripped through several states and killed over 70 people in the Bluegrass State alone. 

BIDEN TO TRAVEL TO KENTUCKY TO SURVEY DAMAGE FROM EXTREME WEATHER

Lindsey appeared on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, expressing her gratitude to be alive and her many "blessings" despite the tragic weekend. 

"We're just thankful to be here and be alive at this moment, and we've had a huge outpouring of blessings just every single day," Lindsey stated.  "So we just wanted to reach out and say thank you to everybody, and it's been a whirlwind, for sure."

Lindsey also told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino how grateful she was to be reunited with her dog, as she and her family had to leave their home abruptly before the storms hit. 

Mayfield, Kentucky

Mayfield, Kentucky (Fox News Digital)

"We had to hurry up and get out of there Friday night because there was another round of storms coming, and Saturday morning my friends called, and they were already back over at my house, and they found the dog," Lindsey explained. 

"We're all thankful to be alive," she continued. 

Kentucky was the hardest hit state over the weekend, with four tornadoes sweeping through the state, ultimately taking the lives of at least 74 people. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the tornadoes had a path of destruction of 200 miles. 

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he expects the death toll to climb, and predicted there are many more people unaccounted for.

President Biden is expected to arrive in Kentucky on Wednesday to assess the storm damage as victims like Lindsey begin to recover from the tragedy just two weeks before Christmas. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.