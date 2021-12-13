Kentucky tornado: Biden approves disaster declaration: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden on Sunday declared that a major disaster exits in Kentucky after the state was battered Saturday by four tornadoes—including one with a 200-mile path of destruction that left at least 80 dead in the state.
incoming update…
President Biden on Sunday declared that a major disaster exits in Kentucky after the state was battered Saturday by four tornadoes—including one with a 200-mile path of destruction that left at least 80 dead in the state.
Biden’s declaration makes federal funding available to individuals who have been impacted by the storm in eight counties in the state. The assistance will include grants for temporary housing “home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”
Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: "Duck and cover."
Autumn Kirks pulled down her safety goggles and took shelter, tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make room. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone.
Gov. Andy Beshear initially said Saturday that only 40 of the 110 people working in the factory at the time were rescued, and that "it’ll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it."
But on Sunday, the candle company said that while eight were confirmed dead and eight remained missing, more than 90 others had been located.Dozens of people in several Kentucky counties are still believed to have died in the storms, but Beshear, after saying Sunday morning the state’s toll could exceed 100, said that afternoon it might be as low as 50.
Click here to read more on Fox News
Live Coverage begins here