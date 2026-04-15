Sen Kennedy warns Democrat 'loon wing' has 'fried' the party’s motherboard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy ripped the Democratic Party’s leadership Tuesday, claiming a "loon wing" of radical progressives has taken control with "nauseously woke" policies.

The Louisiana Republican joined "The Will Cain Show" to argue that many of his Democratic colleagues are afraid to challenge party leaders on the "foolishness" of their shift to the left.

"The Democratic Party is controlled by the loon wing. And that doesn't mean they're all, Democrats, a member of the loon wing, but the loon wing's in control," Kennedy said.

"Their motherboard is fried."

EX–DEM MEGADONOR WARNS AOC REFLECTS PARTY'S GROWING SPLIT FROM CLINTON-ERA DEMOCRATS

He described the far-left faction as being dominated by figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"The American people deserve to be governed by normal people, and these are not normal people. They're deeply weird, they're nauseously woke," Kennedy said.

KENNEDY SAYS SCHUMER 'NERVOUS AS A PREGNANT NUN' AS SOCIALIST WING TIGHTENS GRIP AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

He argued that many Democrats recognize the party’s shift is problematic and alienating to moderate voters. However, Kennedy believes radicals now command the party’s machinery and its most vocal voter base.

"There are many Democratic senators that know that the loon wing and all of their nonsense, they know it's foolishness. They know it’s craziness. But they're scared because loon wing is in control," Kennedy said.

"They're crazy as a bed bug. Until they change, I don't think they're [going to] win a presidential election," he added.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez reaffirmed her calls to remove President Donald Trump from office. In response to the president's threats of military action in Iran, Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of "genocide" and said his "mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted" in a post on X.

'DOORDASH GRANDMA' SLAMS PAID ACTOR RUMORS AFTER DELIVERING TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Sanders has also aggressively opposed the conflict in Iran, writing on X that he will be "forcing a vote on legislation to block the sale of nearly half a billion dollars worth of bombs and bulldozers to the Israeli military." Similar to Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders has accused Israel of perpetrating a "genocide" in Gaza.

Kennedy took issue with the group’s other policies as well, specifically targeting gender politics and crime stances.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They hyperventilate on their yoga mats if you use the wrong pronoun. They think our kids ought to be able to change genders at recess," Kennedy said.

"They have a unique solution to the crime problem. They have a way to get crime down. It's just don't prosecute anybody."