AOC doubles down on call for Trump's ouster even after ceasefire announcement

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., continued calling for President Donald Trump's ouster on Tuesday even after the president announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

"This statement changes nothing," she asserted in a post on X, referring to the president's Tuesday evening ceasefire announcement. "Whether by his Cabinet or Congress, the President must be removed from office."

Prior to the ceasefire announcement, Trump, who had been threatening to unleash a devastating attack against Iranian power plants and bridges, sent the following warning in a Tuesday morning Truth Social post: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the progressive cadre of lawmakers known as "The Squad," responded by declaring in a post on X, "This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted. To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat."

But then on Tuesday night, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire.

TRUMP AGREES TO 2-WEEK CEASEFIRE IF IRAN OPENS STRAIT OF HORMUZ

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" the president wrote in part of a Truth Social post. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated."

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in part of a statement, "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

But even in light of Trump's ceasefire announcement, Ocasio-Cortez asserted that the president's "statement changes nothing."

"The President has threatened a genocide against the Iranian people, and is continuing to leverage that threat. He has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale, nor Congressional authorization - which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as any. Each day this goes on, the risk and criminality of these actions escalate for our nation and the world," she wrote in the post on X.

EX-TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE JOINS LEFT-WING CALLS FOR THE 25TH AMENDMENT AS IRAN DEADLINE NEARS

"Moreover, this administration’s self enrichment, insider trading, and pure corruption off this chaos - from crypto currencies to predictive trading markets to bribe 'settlements' - has placed the Trump administration’s pursuit of personal wealth squarely against the wellbeing of our nation and its people. All of these incidents, and plenty more, have clearly driven our country past the threshold for impeachment or invocation of the 25th amendment," she continued.

"We cannot risk the world nor the wellbeing of our nation any longer. None of these considerations should be partisan, but shared in good faith by Americans of all backgrounds who care for the safety and stability of the United States. Whether by his Cabinet or Congress, the President must be removed from office. We are playing with the brink," she wrote.

AOC TELLS TROOPS TO REFUSE 'ILLEGAL' ORDERS AHEAD OF TRUMP'S LOOMING IRAN DEADLINE

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment early on Wednesday.