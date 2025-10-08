Kennedy says Schumer 'nervous as a pregnant nun' as socialist wing tightens grip amid government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of engineering what he called a "political shutdown" to appease the far-left wing of the Democratic Party — a claim Schumer has denied.

"His relationship with the truth is very casual," Kennedy told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"He’s nervous as a pregnant nun about losing his re-election to the socialist wing of his party, led by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, which is in control."

The shutdown began earlier this month, leading to travel delays and leaving thousands of federal employees working without pay.

House Republicans introduced several proposals aimed at ending the stalemate, but Democrats have refused to back any measures that don’t include an extension of enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Kennedy argued that Schumer is catering to the party’s far-left faction, but when asked by a reporter on Capitol Hill, Schumer denied the claim.

"No, the bottom line is very simple. We’re fighting for the American people, and it’s not just one small group of American people that want this. It’s across the board," Schumer said Tuesday.

Still, Kennedy predicted Schumer will eventually back down.

"Senator Schumer is a smart man. He’s been around a long time. His first car was a chariot," Kennedy said.

"Washington is all he’s ever known his entire life. He knows he’s on shaky ground here in terms of policy."

Kennedy went on to say he believes Schumer will persuade enough Democrats to side with Republicans to end the shutdown.

"He’ll say, ‘I can't vote with you. I’ve got to appear to be tough. I may even have to criticize you, but wink, wink, nod, nod. I'm trying to make the loon wing of the party love me,’" Kennedy said.

"But he's got to be careful with that, because he doesn't want it to look like a mutiny, because then he looks even weaker."