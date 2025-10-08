Kennedy says Schumer 'nervous as a pregnant nun' as socialist wing tightens grip amid government shutdown

Expand / Collapse search
Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the effort to reopen the government as the Senate remains in a shutdown stalemate and his new book, 'How to Test Negative for Stupid.'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of engineering what he called a "political shutdown" to appease the far-left wing of the Democratic Party — a claim Schumer has denied.

"His relationship with the truth is very casual," Kennedy told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. 

"He’s nervous as a pregnant nun about losing his re-election to the socialist wing of his party, led by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, which is in control."

KENNEDY CLAIMS DEMOCRATS WANT MILLIONS FOR FOREIGN LGBT PROJECTS, ELECTRIC BUSES TO END SHUTDOWN

The shutdown began earlier this month, leading to travel delays and leaving thousands of federal employees working without pay.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed reporters at the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 7 as the government shutdown continues. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

House Republicans introduced several proposals aimed at ending the stalemate, but Democrats have refused to back any measures that don’t include an extension of enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Kennedy argued that Schumer is catering to the party’s far-left faction, but when asked by a reporter on Capitol Hill, Schumer denied the claim.

JOHNSON ACCUSES SCHUMER OF BLOCKING ‘REAL DISCUSSION’ TO KEEP GOVERNMENT OPEN

"No, the bottom line is very simple. We’re fighting for the American people, and it’s not just one small group of American people that want this. It’s across the board," Schumer said Tuesday. 

Capitol dome and sign warning the Capitol's visitor center is closed due to the shutdown

A sign warns visitors that the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is closed as the government shutdown continues. The shutdown is expected to cost taxpayers about $400 million a day to pay furloughed federal employees, according to the Congressional Budget Office. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Still, Kennedy predicted Schumer will eventually back down.

"Senator Schumer is a smart man. He’s been around a long time. His first car was a chariot," Kennedy said. 

"Washington is all he’s ever known his entire life. He knows he’s on shaky ground here in terms of policy."

BLAME GAME: REPUBLICANS CLAIM SCHUMER FORCED SHUTDOWN 'BECAUSE HE’S TERRIFIED' OF AOC PRIMARY CHALLENGE

Kennedy went on to say he believes Schumer will persuade enough Democrats to side with Republicans to end the shutdown.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to reporters outside the White House

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters outside the White House after meeting with President Trump on Sept. 29 about shutdown funding. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"He’ll say, ‘I can't vote with you. I’ve got to appear to be tough. I may even have to criticize you, but wink, wink, nod, nod. I'm trying to make the loon wing of the party love me,’" Kennedy said. 

"But he's got to be careful with that, because he doesn't want it to look like a mutiny, because then he looks even weaker."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

