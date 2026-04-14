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'DoorDash Grandma' slams paid actor rumors after delivering to President Trump at the White House

Arkansas grandmother says her husband is battling cancer and she works to support her family

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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'DoorDash Grandma' fires back at critics after Trump delivery Video

'DoorDash Grandma' fires back at critics after Trump delivery

Sharon Simmons, who delivered McDonald's the White House, is speaking out after thanking President Trump for his no tax on tips policy. The Arkansas grandmother says the policy helped her family and insists her story is real.

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Sharon Simmons, the DoorDash driver who delivered to President Donald Trump at the White House this week, is firing back at critics claiming she’s a paid actor.

Simmons, a grandmother of 10, denied allegations she’s an actress, noting she’s a real driver working to support her family and her husband, who is currently battling cancer. She told "Fox & Friends" she was a worker who got the chance to deliver to one of the most recognizable addresses in the country.

"I am not a paid actor. My life is just like everybody else's," Simmons said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

The delivery event was to commemorate the anniversary of the "no tax on tips" policy, which directly impacts drivers like Simmons, allowing them to take home more of their wages.

WATCH IT: SPEAKER JOHNSON HEARS FROM UBER DRIVER ON ‘NO TAX ON TIPS’ BENEFIT: ‘BIG DIFFERENCE’

trump tips doordash driver at oval office after receiving mcdonalds

President Donald Trump tips Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash worker, with a one-hundred dollar bill. (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She said she was nervous to take part in the moment, but after saying a prayer with her husband, she decided to head out and make a drop-off at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Still, having the public question her story has been difficult for the Arkansas resident.

"I didn't want to be part of any of the decisive issues because that's just not me. I love everybody, I love people on every side of the fence about different issues because that's how my parents brought me up," Simmons said.

DOORDASH DRIVER HAILS KEY TRUMP POLICY AFTER DELIVERING MCDONALD'S TO WHITE HOUSE: 'I'M GOING TO ENJOY IT'

president trump gets handed door dash mcdonalds by driver

Donald Trump receives two bags of McDonald's delivered to the Oval Office ahead of Tax Day to promote Trump’s "no tax on tips" initiative. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Some of it's been hard to see and hard to read about," she added.

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Simmons, who has completed over 14,000 deliveries since 2022, said that because of the "no tax on tips" policy, she has now been able to keep more of the $11,000 she earned in tips this year.

She delivered Trump's McDonald’s order outside the Oval Office, wearing a shirt reading "DoorDash Grandma." Trump handed her what appeared to be a $100 bill after a reporter asked if the White House was a good tipper.

Trump smiles at podium during No Tax on Tips campaign event.

President Donald Trump smiled as he arrived at the lectern during a "no tax on tips" initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra on Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas during his presidential campaign. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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DoorDash released a statement about Simmons and the Trump policy, noting they estimate drivers have saved "hundreds of millions of dollars" since "no tax on tips" was enacted.

"This moment represents something bigger than a single delivery. It’s about the millions of Dashers across the country who are now able to keep more of what they earn when filing their taxes this year," said Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Global Head of Public Policy. 

DoorDasher who delivered to Trump at White House details impact of ‘No Tax on Tips’ Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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