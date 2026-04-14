'DoorDash Grandma' slams paid actor rumors after delivering to President Trump at the White House

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Sharon Simmons, the DoorDash driver who delivered to President Donald Trump at the White House this week, is firing back at critics claiming she’s a paid actor.

Simmons, a grandmother of 10, denied allegations she’s an actress, noting she’s a real driver working to support her family and her husband, who is currently battling cancer. She told "Fox & Friends" she was a worker who got the chance to deliver to one of the most recognizable addresses in the country.

"I am not a paid actor. My life is just like everybody else's," Simmons said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

The delivery event was to commemorate the anniversary of the "no tax on tips" policy, which directly impacts drivers like Simmons, allowing them to take home more of their wages.

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She said she was nervous to take part in the moment, but after saying a prayer with her husband, she decided to head out and make a drop-off at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Still, having the public question her story has been difficult for the Arkansas resident.

"I didn't want to be part of any of the decisive issues because that's just not me. I love everybody, I love people on every side of the fence about different issues because that's how my parents brought me up," Simmons said.

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"Some of it's been hard to see and hard to read about," she added.

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Simmons, who has completed over 14,000 deliveries since 2022, said that because of the "no tax on tips" policy, she has now been able to keep more of the $11,000 she earned in tips this year.

She delivered Trump's McDonald’s order outside the Oval Office, wearing a shirt reading "DoorDash Grandma." Trump handed her what appeared to be a $100 bill after a reporter asked if the White House was a good tipper.

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DoorDash released a statement about Simmons and the Trump policy, noting they estimate drivers have saved "hundreds of millions of dollars" since "no tax on tips" was enacted.

"This moment represents something bigger than a single delivery. It’s about the millions of Dashers across the country who are now able to keep more of what they earn when filing their taxes this year," said Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Global Head of Public Policy.