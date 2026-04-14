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Politics

Bernie Sanders aims to block sale of bombs and bulldozers to Israel, accusing US ally of 'genocide'

Sen. Bernie Sanders described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as 'extremist'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is aiming to block the sale of bombs and bulldozers to Israel.

"This week, I will be forcing a vote on legislation to block the sale of nearly half a billion dollars worth of bombs and bulldozers to the Israeli military," he said in a Monday post on X.

The left-wing lawmaker accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of perpetrating "genocide."

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Sen. Bernie Sanders

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C.  (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

"The extremist Netanyahu government that has committed genocide in Gaza does not need more military support from American taxpayers," Sanders said in the post.

In a Tuesday post on another X account, Sanders asserted, "This week, I will be forcing a vote to block nearly $500 million in bombs and bulldozers to Israel.  Enough is enough."

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Destruction in Palestine

A view of destruction as Palestinians, deprived of basic necessities, carry on with their daily lives under difficult conditions amid the rubble left behind by Israeli attacks in Beit Lahia, Palestine on April 11, 2026. (Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"U.S. taxpayers must not keep funding the Netanyahu government’s mass killing and displacement of civilians in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon," he added.

Sanders introduced joint resolutions last month to prohibit the sales of bulldozers and bombs to Israel.

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President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give thumbs up

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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The U.S. and Israel recently worked together to bombard the Islamic Republic of Iran for over a month.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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