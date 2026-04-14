Bernie Sanders aims to block sale of bombs and bulldozers to Israel, accusing US ally of 'genocide'

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Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is aiming to block the sale of bombs and bulldozers to Israel.

"This week, I will be forcing a vote on legislation to block the sale of nearly half a billion dollars worth of bombs and bulldozers to the Israeli military," he said in a Monday post on X.

The left-wing lawmaker accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of perpetrating "genocide."

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"The extremist Netanyahu government that has committed genocide in Gaza does not need more military support from American taxpayers," Sanders said in the post.

In a Tuesday post on another X account, Sanders asserted, "This week, I will be forcing a vote to block nearly $500 million in bombs and bulldozers to Israel. Enough is enough."

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"U.S. taxpayers must not keep funding the Netanyahu government’s mass killing and displacement of civilians in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon," he added.

Sanders introduced joint resolutions last month to prohibit the sales of bulldozers and bombs to Israel.

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The U.S. and Israel recently worked together to bombard the Islamic Republic of Iran for over a month.