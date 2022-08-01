Kennedy on support for school choice growing: Teachers' unions 'overplayed their hand'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business host Kennedy spoke out against the devastating effects school closures have had on students academically as more parents nationwide are taking their children out of public school on "The Five."

KENNEDY: And that’s what the school choice movement is all about, actually having the choice, it’s one thing to say well send your kids private. Most families can’t afford $30,000 a year per student, but if it were something like $6,000 or $7,000 year and that’s what you are already paying in taxes for your kids, then places like Arizona where the governors are signing legislation that goes through the state legislature that allows parents to make those choices. If you want your kids to, as Greg said, have lectures about gender preference and everything, then you can send your kids to school like that.

That’s fine, if that’s what you want, they will do a bang-up job. If you actually want your kids to be an environment in school in person where they are learning math and science and reading, then maybe you should be able to have that choice. And I hope that there are more lawmakers and more states that allow parents to do that, because teachers unions overplayed their hand. There are two things that parents will not forget, Americans, not just parents. The withdrawal of Afghanistan and what public schools have done to kids in this country that they were exposed to during the pandemic, they will not forget that as much as they try to smoke and mirrors to make it all magically go away.

